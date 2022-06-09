NI Protocol legislation could have ‘colossal economic impact’, O’Neill warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI Protocol legislation could have ‘colossal economic impact’, O’Neill warns

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 8.44pm
Michelle O’Neill has warned the UK Government against unilateral action on the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michelle O’Neill has warned the UK Government against unilateral action on the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

Plans by the British Government to scrap aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol could have a “colossal political and economic impact”, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

During a party meeting in Belfast, Ms O’Neill launched an attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who she said was motivated solely by holding on to power.

It was the first party meeting for Sinn Fein since it secured a historic victory in last month’s Assembly elections, emerging as the largest party in Northern Ireland for the first time.

However, the DUP has blocked attempts to restore the powersharing Stormont assembly or to form an executive as part of its protest against the protocol, which has created a trade border in the Irish Sea.

The UK Government has since revealed plans to introduce domestic legislation that would override parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson visit to Lancashire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is motivated only by holding on to power, Michelle O’Neill said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking about Mr Johnson, Ms O’Neill said: “Our interests are certainly not his interests, or that of the Tories.

“By ‘our interests’ I mean all of the people here, our local political democracy, our peace process, our progress and the transformation of the island over the past quarter of a century.

“They’ve no concern for our future – our shared future.

“Boris Johnson’s sole interests are holding on to power, and serving the sectional interests of a London elite.”

She added: “The DUP have saddled up to the Tories before, and of course they will never learn.

“What’s at play is that Boris Johnson wants to clutch on to power for as long as he can get away with it.

“The DUP and a faction of the Tories with whom they’re aligned want to squeeze from him what they can, while they can, on the Brexit protocol – a protocol which is necessary and a direct result of the hard Brexit the DUP and Tories championed.”

Ms O’Neill said: “Boris Johnson knows that to gamble the protocol is to breach international law and to jeopardise the British Government’s agreement with the EU on their withdrawal and future trading relationship with colossal political and economic impact.

“The threat of unilateral action by the Tories to legislate and breach international law serves nobody’s interests, anywhere at any time.

“With 40% of his own MPs diverging in this week’s confidence vote he has big choices to make in the interests of his own country and people.

“But, the absurdity of people of this island being subjected to this figure of disrepute is untenable.

“He is driving an anti-Good Friday Agreement agenda, which is disingenuously wrapped up in a pro-agreement rhetoric.

“Boris Johnson and (Northern Ireland Secretary) Brandon Lewis are giving the DUP cover and let’s be clear – the political stability of the north cannot be a hostage to the Tory in-fighting, Westminster chaos and continued DUP disruption.“

Ms O’Neill also said that if powersharing could not be restored in Northern Ireland, then there should be joint authority rule from Dublin and London.

She said: “If those elected to serve fail to restore the democratic institutions then it is not a case of direct rule from London on the cards, but joint authority from Dublin and London.

“And if the people decide, Sinn Fein hopes to lead that government from Dublin.”

