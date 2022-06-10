Unison urges members to back strike after Forbes refuses to act in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unison urges members to back strike after Forbes refuses to act in pay dispute

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 2.48am
Some 25,000 Unison members in schools, nurseries, and waste and recycling centres, will on Friday be asked to back the industrial action (PA)
Some 25,000 Unison members in schools, nurseries, and waste and recycling centres, will on Friday be asked to back the industrial action (PA)

Public sector workers are being urged by a union to back a strike in a move which could see schools forced to close after Scotland’s finance secretary refused to help resolve their pay dispute.

Some 25,000 Unison members in schools, nurseries, and waste and recycling centres, will on Friday be asked to back the industrial action in a last-ditched attempt by the union to increase a 2% pay rise offer.

Johanna Baxter, Unison’s head of local government in Scotland, said the proposed deal amounted to a real-terms pay cut and came “on the back of the Scottish Government announcing cuts to public services that Margaret Thatcher would be proud of”.

Unison members outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The union said it had urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to meet them to discuss funding for local authorities to improve the pay offer, but their request was turned down.

Ms Baxter said: “The fact they will not sit down with Cosla and the trade unions to try and find a solution is a kick in the teeth to all local government workers.

“They have forgotten already who was educating our children, cleaning our communities, caring for our vulnerable and burying our dead throughout the pandemic. Local government workers keep society running.”

Unison wrote to the Scottish Government on June 1 but on Thursday Ms Forbes told it, Unite and GMB that while her government worked “hard to maintain good relations” it “would not be appropriate to interfere in these negotiations, given their devolved nature” and was down to the union to negotiate with Cosla.

“As such, I have respectfully declined the tripartite meeting being proposed by Cosla. The Scottish Government has never had a seat in the local government pay negotiations,” Ms Forbes told them.

The ballot will take seven weeks, the union said, and will close on July 26.

Unison said if the ballot was successful workers intended to shut schools across Scotland when children returned after the summer holidays.

A Cosla spokesman said: “Cosla values the essential roles that all local government workers carry out on a daily basis.

“We remain in active discussions with our Trade Union partners.”

And a Scottish Government spokesman said it was “not involved in local government pay negotiations”.

“Pay settlements for council workers – excluding teachers – are a matter for Cosla and are determined through negotiations at the Scottish Joint Committee (SJC),” the spokesman said.

“As it is not a member of the SJC, the Scottish Government cannot intervene in pay negotiations, which are for the trade unions to negotiate with Cosla.

“Council staff play a crucial role in our communities as we rebuild the economy following the pandemic. We would encourage the parties to maintain dialogue and stay at the table to reach agreement.”

