‘More than half of households have cut energy use due to soaring costs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘More than half of households have cut energy use due to soaring costs’

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 10.40am Updated: June 10 2022, 12.34pm
Households are cutting energy usage as bills rocket (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Households are cutting energy usage as bills rocket (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than half of UK households have cut back on their use of energy in response to cost-of-living concerns, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest research also showed an increase in people curbing spending on food and reducing non-essential travel in order to help their finances.

In the survey covering May 25 to June 5, 52% of people said they are using less fuel such as gas and electricity at home following major cost increases.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Energy bills soared by 54% for the average household on a standard variable energy tariff at the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was changed.

The ONS also noted an increase in the number of people spending less on food shopping and essentials, which jumped to 41% of households from 36% a fortnight ago.

Its survey found the proportion of those buying fewer items in their food shops increased again, rising to 46% from 44% in the previous period.

The worrying figures come after Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation increased to 9% in April and is expected to rise further this year.

Meanwhile, people have also adapted their travel plans to deal with rising costs.

Around 40% of those polled said they have cut back on non-essential travel in vehicles due to the cost-of-living crisis.

More than three-quarters of households said they witnessed an increase in the price of fuel over the period.

It comes a day after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol reached £100.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]