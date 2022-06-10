Restart nuclear attack or accident public information campaigns, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Restart nuclear attack or accident public information campaigns, experts say

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 11.08am
A page from the 1980 leaflet called Protect and Survive (PA)
A page from the 1980 leaflet called Protect and Survive (PA)

Public information campaigns about nuclear attack or accident should restart as the threat to the UK has risen to Cold War levels, according to experts.

Lessons should be learned from the response to the Covid-19 outbreak and put into preparedness for possible radioactive fallout, the authors of a new paper on the nuclear risk have said.

While war in Ukraine has heightened fears of a radioactive bomb being used, they also state that the world’s shift away from fossil fuels towards nuclear power has increased the chance of an accident somewhere in the world.

In response to the paper, Defence Select Committee chair Tobias Ellwood MP said: “Perhaps, with the war in Ukraine and Russian troops attacking nuclear power stations and Putin threatening nuclear attack, it is timely to review our resilience to nuclear accidents and attacks.”

The paper – Rethinking our readiness for rapid response radiation monitoring in the face of nuclear incidents – has been written by Professor Tom B Scott of Bristol University, Nick Tomkinson, senior partner at Global Nuclear Security Partners, and Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek Group, which manufactures radiation detectors.

They recommend that the Government should start up a nuclear attack or accident public information campaign, warning people what to do in the event of a serious event, as it did during the Cold War.

In 1980, the Government published the Protect and Survive pamphlet and others followed advising on how to build fallout shelters. TV adverts were also produced.

Dr Basu said: “The consequences as a result of events outlined in this white paper are unthinkable.

“While we are all becoming acutely aware of burgeoning risk, the general population is not well briefed on what to do if the worst were to happen.

“Only by taking action now on pre-emptive preparedness we can be resilient and continue to maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in nuclear safety as the world turns increasingly to it for decarbonisation beyond this current threat.”

The authors say there must be a national strategy with local and regional co-ordination and that local resilience forums, which worked during Covid, need training, equipment and infrastructure to operate alongside a senior responsible officer within government.

The paper also says current radiation levels should be monitored to enable a before and after picture to be drawn up in the event of a nuclear event.

Globally, an international “car park” for nuclear material should be organised by the UN so it can be safely stored.

In his foreword to the paper, Professor Michael Clarke, a former director general of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said: “Nuclear danger is back near the top of the international security agenda.

“When the Cold War came to an end the possibility that nuclear weapons might be used somewhere, sometime, seemed to recede.

“But we have all been rudely awakened to the greater dangers mankind is facing over the last decade, and particularly in our most recent turbulent years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier