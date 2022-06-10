Defence Secretary meets Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise trip to Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defence Secretary meets Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise trip to Kyiv

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 2.50pm Updated: June 10 2022, 3.26pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made a secret visit to Kyiv to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky on sending further military support to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they spoke during the previously unannounced trip about continuing to aid the resistance against Russia, “as the conflict enters a different phase”.

Officials would only say that the two-day visit took place “this week” and it was unclear whether they discussed the Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces.

Ministers are under pressure to secure the release of Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, after the judgment by a Russian proxy court on Thursday.

A video on Mr Zelensky’s Telegram channel showed Mr Wallace tell the president during the visit in recent days “you’re doing amazing”.

The president replies: “We do it together.”

Mr Wallace, who also held discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, wanted to hear “first-hand” how the army’s requirements are “developing as the nature of the conflict continues to change”.

“This will ensure that the UK’s continued support is evolving to meet those requirements and is tailored to the situation on the ground,” the MoD said.

“The three agreed to work even more closely going forward in support of their shared goal of enabling Ukraine to liberate itself from illegal Russian occupation.

“They also discussed the range of equipment and training the UK is currently providing and what further support we can offer to help Ukrainian forces to defend their country.”

Mr Zelensky presented him with what appeared to be a signed and framed collection of “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” stamps.

The slogan has become a symbol of the national resistance after a Ukrainian guard defending Snake Island in the Black Sea dismissed an attacking ship with the words.

