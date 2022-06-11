Government challenged over pledge to increase nursery teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government challenged over pledge to increase nursery teachers

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 12.02am
Willie Rennie has called on the Scottish Government to say if its commitment to recruit more nursery teachers for deprived areas has been ‘binned’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish ministers are being challenged over whether a promise to recruit more nursery teachers to work in the most deprived communities has been “binned”.

The Liberal Democrats say that more than five years after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally pledged hundreds more staff would be taken on, the target has still not been met.

In January 2017, Ms Sturgeon committed that an extra 435 graduates would be in place in nurseries by 2018, at the time insisting the move was “absolutely crucial to tackling the attainment gap”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in January 2017 that more staff would be taken on for nurseries in the most deprived areas (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the Lib Dems said figures from September 2021 show there were at that point 356 of the “equity and excellence leaders” in post – with 327 full-time equivalent (FTE) having been taken on.

The party’s education spokesman Willie Rennie hit out at the Scottish Government, saying: “More than 100 nurseries in the most deprived communities in Scotland don’t have the extra nursery teacher Nicola Sturgeon personally promised would arrive in 2018.”

As a result, he said “thousands of children have missed out and moved on”, adding that the “chance to give them a better start in life and close the attainment gap has been squandered”.

Mr Rennie continued: “Astonishingly, at the current rate of progress it’s going to take another 10 years for the SNP to meet what was a one-year target.”

Ms Sturgeon has previously insisted that closing the attainment gap is her top priority, but Mr Rennie claimed SNP ministers have “lost interest” in tackling the problem and “switched their focus back to independence instead”.

He said: “Nicola Sturgeon promising education would be her number one priority feels like an awfully long time ago for children and parents. They are being taken for a ride.

“They deserve to know if this nursery staffing target will ever be met, or if it has been binned too.”

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said: “Since 2017, the early learning and childcare workforce has expanded massively, with graduate ELC staff increasing by more than half.

“This expansion means that by August 2021, every local authority in Scotland confirmed they were able to offer 1,140 hours of funded ELC to all three and four-year-olds and two-year-olds who need it most.

“This is great for children and families. Being able to access high quality ELC, delivered by a range of staff with different skills and qualifications, is a corner-stone of narrowing the poverty-related attainment gap.

“As of January 2022, over 111,000 children were benefitting from funded ELC across Scotland, saving families on average £4,900 per child annually.”

