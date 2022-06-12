Imam brands Government criticisms ‘inaccurate’ after dismissal as adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Imam brands Government criticisms ‘inaccurate’ after dismissal as adviser

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 11.56pm
Imam Qari Asim has defended his actions (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)
Imam Qari Asim has defended his actions (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)

An imam dismissed as a Government adviser for backing calls to ban a film claiming to be about the Prophet Mohammed’s daughter has said an assertion he acted to spread religious hatred is “inaccurate”.

Qari Asim said he learned about a letter from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DHLUC) informing him that he had been removed from his roles as an independent adviser and deputy chair of the Government’s Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group through the media.

He added he has still not received the correspondence personally, and that since the Government did not contact him about the matters “at any time”, there was “no opportunity to clarify any misunderstandings”.

The DHLUC said in its letter it had “no option” but to withdraw Mr Asim’s appointment and end his roles with the Government with “immediate effect” due to his encouragement for a campaign to prevent cinemas from screening the film Lady Of Heaven.

“Your recent support for a campaign to limit free expression – a campaign which has itself encouraged communal tensions – means it is no longer appropriate for you to continue your work with Government in roles designed to promote community harmony,” the department said.

“You have encouraged an ongoing campaign to prevent cinemas screening the film ‘Lady Of Heaven’, a clear effort to restrict artistic expression, and the campaign you have supported has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred.”

But Mr Asim said the contention made in the DHLUC’s letter that he had acted to undermine democratic values or spread community tension and religious hatred was “inaccurate”.

In a letter to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, he said this was because he did not “personally attend or organise any protests outside any cinemas” regarding the film, adding that his “strong preference is always dialogue”.

“I did, however, support people’s democratic right to protest in the spirit of free speech,” he said.

Mr Asim said he fully understands and supports the values of free speech, but there is also a “nuanced and complex debate” around when it has “boundaries and limits”.

“I am of the firm opinion that the challenge to and critique of the ‘Lady Of Heaven’ film is part of free speech, though violence and intimidation can never be,” he said.

In its letter, the DHLUC added: “You will have no doubt seen reports of the scenes outside different cinema venues. These included deeply disturbing videos of sectarian chanting and anti-Shia hatred.

“As you know, anti-Shia hatred is a long-standing and very serious issue, which must be challenged at every opportunity as part of a wider effort to combat anti-Muslim hatred.

“We were disappointed to see that you failed to condemn some of the protests complicit in these behaviours.

“Your actions are incompatible with the role of a Government adviser on anti-Muslim hatred. This country is proud of its democratic values and freedoms, which include tolerance, freedom of expression, and community.”

Mr Asim said that while he continues to be “concerned about the divisive nature of this film”, he remains “fully supportive of open public dialogue and scholarly debate around historical narratives between Sunni and Shia perspectives that does not fuel hatred or division in communities”.

He said the Government’s letter did not take into account his “continued support for responsible free speech around controversial issues”.

He added: “I did unequivocally condemn anti-Shia hatred displayed during the protests in Leeds, that came to my attention, to my own congregation.”

Mr Asim said he therefore “strongly” disagrees with being characterised “as someone who has supported anti-Shia statements”.

The imam at the Makkah Masjid mosque in Leeds was appointed as an independent adviser in 2019 to provide expert advice on a definition of Islamophobia to the Government.

But he said in his letter to Mr Gove: “The current Government has not engaged with me at all on the definition of Islamophobia.”

He added that he had not been given “any resources to undertake the work that my role demanded” due to an “apparent lack of political will at the very top level of Government”.

A Government spokesperson said: “Mr Asim’s Government roles, including as an independent adviser, have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

“This Government is firmly committed to tackling the unacceptable scourge of anti-Muslim hatred and promoting community cohesion, while standing up for the values that define our country – including freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship and belief, democracy, the rule of law, and equal rights.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier