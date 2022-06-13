Crops being wasted on British farms despite food bank woes, industry boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crops being wasted on British farms despite food bank woes, industry boss says

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 8.48am
NFU president Minette Batters (Adam Fradgley/ NFU/PA)

Good food is routinely going to waste on farms across the country due to a lack of workers, the head of the National Farmers’ Union has said.

Minette Batters said there was an “absolute crisis”, meaning food was being ploughed back into land on farms.

This is despite more people relying on food banks and an increase in the cost of many products since the war in Ukraine, which is a major worldwide supplier of grain crops.

She told Times Radio: “It’s a growing problem.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters has said there is a lack of labourers across the industry (Fototek/PA)

“I know glasshouses where tomatoes remain unpicked, we know there was a big crop of lettuces that was ploughed back in last week.

“Growers are extremely reluctant to put their name to this because it will massively compromise their business with their contractual relationship going forwards.

“So there is a real nervousness about speaking out on food waste on farms but it is happening at scale.”

She added: “We have food banks at full stretch, and yet we are wasting fantastic quality, nutritious products on farms.”

Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London, amid a rise in the number of people relying on handouts (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Ms Batters said the labour shortage was an issue across the whole supply chain, “from farm to fork”, and was not just related to a lack of seasonal workers post-Brexit.

She said: “Having a business in the UK is becoming extremely problematic.”

She said she urged the Prime Minister last week to arrange a meeting between Home Secretary Priti Patel and food growers to discuss issues facing the industry.

She said: “There is nothing more important for a government than being able to feed its people and every retailer I speak to the demand is there for consumers wanting to buy more British, more local, play their part in the climate change challenge.

“And so we have to be able to fulfil that.”

It comes as research earlier this month signalled that the number using a food bank has jumped from one in 10 to nearly one in six since last year.

