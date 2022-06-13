Exports to Russia fell to 18-year low in April as sanctions hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exports to Russia fell to 18-year low in April as sanctions hit

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 11.58am
Trade to the EU soared thanks to liquid natural gas transiting through the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The value of the imports that the UK bought from Russia hit its lowest point in more than 18 years in April as sanctions bit.

Data from the Office for National Statistics show a massive drop in Russian imports between the start of the year and after the Kremlin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Imports from Russia reached a record high in December and again in January ahead of the war.

In February, the month the attack started, they fell slightly but remained among the biggest months since records began in 1997 at £1.8 billion.

But by March imports dropped to £545 million and as sanctions bit they dropped even further to £244 million a month later, the most recent data from the ONS show.

Jack Sirett, head of dealing at financial services firm Ebury, said that exports to the country had also fallen, from £268 million in February to £38 million in April.

Meanwhile trade with Europe also soared, largely because of the high prices for gas.

The UK has several gas terminals where ships from the US or the Middle East can offload their liquid natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

A lot of this is then directly exported by pipes that connect to Europe, making the UK a transit hub.

As Europe tries to limit the amount of Russian gas it consumes, it is turning more and more to this shipped gas.

As a result, the UK’s exports to the EU rose by £1.2 billion in April compared to the month before. This is an 8.1% rise.

The ONS said that half a billion pounds of the increase was due to the export in fuels, mainly to the Netherlands and Ireland.

Exports to non-EU countries increased by 6.5%.

“The data shows that goods exports to the EU reached their highest ever level due to rising exports of fuels as it continues to import substantial quantities of LNG, while the ongoing war in Ukraine drove exports to Russia to their lowest level since 1999,” Mr Sirett said.

“Despite the record EU trading figures, exporters continue to experience difficulties with the bloc following the end of the Brexit transition period.”

