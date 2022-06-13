Heads ‘deeply disappointed’ at ditched plans for free school meals extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heads ‘deeply disappointed’ at ditched plans for free school meals extension

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 2.02pm Updated: June 13 2022, 2.14pm
Headteachers and school staff have said they are ‘deeply disappointed’ that the Government has shelved plans to extend free school meals provision to more pupils (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Headteachers and school staff have said they are “deeply disappointed” that the Government has shelved plans to extend free school meals provision to more pupils in England.

The Food Strategy White Paper, published on Monday, did not mention extending eligibility to children of families in receipt of Universal Credit, as proposed by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby in his review of the food system.

Julie McCulloch, policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the union is “deeply disappointed” at the decision not to take up Mr Dimbleby’s suggestion.

“The proportion of children eligible for free school meals in England currently stands at 22.5% – itself a shocking reflection of the extremely difficult circumstances facing many families,” she said.

“However, we know that child poverty is actually much higher, at around 30%. So it is clear that a large number of children are missing out on the important provision of a free school meal.

“Besides the strong moral imperative to extend eligibility, there is also an educational need as children are more likely to learn effectively if they have the basics of good, nutritional food. The Government must act on this issue and do the right thing for these young people.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said teachers are “really worried about the impact of the cost of living on children and family incomes”.

“The Government is once again ignoring advice from its own expert advisers in rejecting the call to make sure all families on Universal Credit are eligible for FSM (free school meals).

“This is an extraordinary decision, given rising costs and the Government’s promises to ‘level up’.

“Families receiving Universal Credit absolutely must be able to receive free school meals and we think the extension in eligibility simply can’t wait.

“This policy will result in a great many young people going hungry, and this is a totally unacceptable position for a government to take.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “With prices soaring in the shops, at the pump, and on energy bills, the Tories are showing once again that they don’t have a vision and they don’t have a plan for Britain.

“After slashing Universal Credit, ministers are now faffing about while children go hungry. Our children deserve better.”

