Truss insists first ‘completely moral’ Rwanda flight will take off with migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss insists first ‘completely moral’ Rwanda flight will take off with migrants

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 8.18am
A view of Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of the capital city Kigali, in Rwanda. Plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK are anticipated to initially see them taken to Hope House (Flora Thompson/PA)
A view of Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of the capital city Kigali, in Rwanda. Plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK are anticipated to initially see them taken to Hope House (Flora Thompson/PA)

The first flight removing asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off no matter how few people are on board, the Foreign Secretary has indicated as she defended the policy as “completely moral”.

Liz Truss was unable to say how many individuals would be on the plane on Tuesday as she insisted the scheme is both legal and “value for money”.

The archbishops of Canterbury and York added to vehement criticism from opposition parties, describing the plan as “immoral” and saying that it “shames Britain”.

But Ms Truss struck back, telling them to come up with their own policy, amid suggestions the first flight could contain as few as seven people.

“We are expecting to send the flight later today,” she said.

“I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery.”

Asked if there could be no one on this flight, she said: “There will be people on the flight and if they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight.”

Pressed if it could be just seven individuals, she said: “I don’t have a figure.

“The important point is the principle.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, said the policy is ‘immoral’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Care4Calais, one of the charities that brought the defeated legal appeal to halt the flight, said that just seven migrants expecting to be removed still had live tickets.

And three further challenges brought by individuals who face removal are expected to be heard at the High Court on Tuesday.

Ms Truss did not deny an estimate that a charter flight could cost £250,000, instead saying she “can’t put a figure” on the expense.

She stressed instead that ministers must “reduce the cost over time of illegal immigration” as they struggle to tackle small boat crossings of the English Channel.

“It is value for money,” she insisted to Sky.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the policy “should shame us as a nation”.

“This immoral policy shames Britain,” they said in a letter to the Times, which was also signed by the bishops of London, Durham, Exeter, Birmingham and Manchester.

Ms Truss told Sky: “I don’t agree with that, the people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading in human misery.

“Those people need to suggest an alternative policy that will work.

“Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier