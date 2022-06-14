A&E waiting times stay the same as attendances increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

A&E waiting times stay the same as attendances increase

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 10.00am Updated: June 14 2022, 10.26am
Figures from Public Health Scotland were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Figures from Public Health Scotland were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The rate of people seen within four hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has remained the same as attendances have increased, new figures show.

In the week to June 5, 69.6% of the 27,846 people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours, short of the 95% Scottish Government target, according to Public Health Scotland.

The rate remained the same from the previous week, while attendances rose from 26,953.

The number of people waiting more than four hours also increased, to 8,477 from 8,201.

Meanwhile the number of people waiting more than eight hours – 2,052 – and 12 hours – 602 –  fell from the previous week’s figures.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Despite the continued pressure from the pandemic on hospitals and services, more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target.

“We want people to get the right care in the right setting and for many A&E will not be the most suitable place for their healthcare need.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Our new Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme, which is supported by £50 million of funding, looks to support the implementation of a range of measures to reduce A&E waiting times and improve patient experience, this includes alternatives to hospital-based treatment.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK, outperforming those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.”

But Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures are “dire”, adding: “If the outlook is this gloomy in high summer, it’s going to be even worse come winter.

“It’s appalling that almost 8,500 people – more than three in 10 – waited at least four hours to be seen, as we know this will lead to tragic and avoidable deaths.

“These figures highlight yet again how woefully inadequate Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid Recovery Plan is.

“In the words of an emergency consultant at Scotland’s largest health board this week ‘It’s hard to see how things can get any worse’.

“The crisis on our emergency wards is the product of dreadful workforce planning by the SNP – and it’s patients, along with dedicated frontline staff, who continue to pay the price for that.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was “missing in action”.

“The facts are clear – week in, week out this SNP government is taking no action to support A&E services.

“Thousands of Scots are languishing for hours and hours waiting for treatment, while Humza Yousaf comforts himself with spouting platitudes on the radio.

“The minister must realise that he is responsible for this deadly crisis and not a commentator.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier