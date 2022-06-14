Chronic pain waiting list grew by 7.7% in early 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chronic pain waiting list grew by 7.7% in early 2022

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 10.14am
Figures on chronic pain have been released (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The list of patients waiting for their first appointment at a chronic pain clinic grew by 7.7% in the first three months of the year, the latest figures show.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows there were 3,186 patients waiting for their first appointment on March 31, compared to 2,957 on December 31.

The waiting list has risen over the last year and is 36.4% higher than the same point in 2021.

However the waiting list remains lower than pre-pandemic, when on average just under 5,000 patients were waiting at the end of each quarter.

Chronic pain is defined as pain that carries on for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment.

During the first three months of 2022, 4,852 patients were referred to a chronic pain clinic, a similar figure to the previous quarter.

There were 2,122 patients seen at a consultant-led chronic pain clinic during this period.

The PHS report noted that some NHS boards are now offering alternative pathways to patients than consultant-led clinics, and that they were removed from the waiting list if they took up this offer.

