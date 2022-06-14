Hospitality vacancies hit record high as pubs and bars face staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitality vacancies hit record high as pubs and bars face staff shortages

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 1.04pm
Barman Matthew Williams serves drinks at Scotts in South Queensferry. Hospitality vacancies have hit record levels as bosses have warned staff shortages are impact trade (Jane Barlow/PA)
Vacancies in the hospitality sector jumped to a record high last month as businesses face the possibility of staff shortages over the key summer season.

The Office for National Statistics’ latest jobs figures revealed that overall job vacancies rose to a new record of 1.3 million, although there was a further slowdown in the rate of growth.

More than a tenth of these vacancies were in the hospitality sector, which has seen rapid growth in job creation after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

UK hospitality businesses recorded 83% more vacancies over the three months to May than over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The figures showed that hospitality currently has 174,000 jobs available, a record high.

It comes despite a decline in the number of economically inactive people who are looking for work, meaning these positions could be increasingly difficult to fill.

UKHospitality chief executive officer Kate Nicholls said: “These figures show that the hospitality industry continues to return to growth and is attracting new people into the workforce.

“However, high vacancy rates are impeding our ability to trade.

“This is particularly concerning as we enter the summer, a key trading period for much of the sector.”

Male waiter carries plates of food to customers in busy outdoor restaurant
The hospitality industry has seen rapid growth in job creation since the end of the pandemic. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The industry group boss also called for the Government’s current points-based system for international workers “to be tweaked to make it easier for seasonal and lower skilled workers to enter the workforce” and improvements to the apprenticeship levy.

Retail sector chiefs also called for the apprenticeship levy to be “reformed” to help fill roles in the sector.

It came as the ONS data showed there were 2.95 million retail jobs in the UK over the latest period, representing a 83,000 decline against the same period last year.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Retail job numbers fell this quarter as the tightest labour market in decades intensified competition for talent.

“This is doubly true as the hospitality and tourism industries recover from the pandemic.

“Nonetheless, the expansion of digital retail has created many new well-paid and exciting jobs in the industry, which will continue to grow in the future.”

