Three-month proposal in Gender Recognition Reform Bill ‘unnecessary delay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Three-month proposal in Gender Recognition Reform Bill ‘unnecessary delay’

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 1.56pm
The Gender Recognition reform proposals are being scrutinised by the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee (David Cheskin/PA)
The Gender Recognition reform proposals are being scrutinised by the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee (David Cheskin/PA)

A requirement to live in an acquired gender for three months under proposed reforms to Scotland’s gender recognition process is “unnecessary”, MSPs have heard.

Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee took evidence from a panel on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday.

The highly controversial Bill would reduce the length of time required for a trans person to live in their acquired gender from the current two years to three months, with a subsequent three-month reflection period.

The legislation would additionally remove the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria ahead of an application for a gender recognition certificate (GRC), and would drop the minimum age for an application to be made from 18 to 16.

Professor Sharon Cowan, professor of feminist and queer legal studies at Edinburgh University, told the panel that the proposal of living as an acquired gender delays the registration process “in an unhelpful way”.

Prof Cowan told the committee: “Many trans people have been thinking about this not for months at a time but years, and in some cases, decades.

“The requirement to live in the acquired gender for three months seems unnecessary in terms of delay to the process.

“There is a range of ways of approaching this. International jurisdictions have taken different views on whether there should be a time delay in place or not.

“Some people have very similar requirements to the ones proposed in the Bill. Other jurisdictions such as Malta, it’s a 30-day registration, administrative process that doesn’t take very long.

“My experience with talking to and working with trans people is that they would see that as unnecessary and also delaying, in an unhelpful way, the process of registrations.”

Karon Monaghan QC, a barrister at Matrix Chambers, said she could understand why people would question the need for a three-month wait after the application is filed, but added that her concern is “less about delay and more about the threshold for qualification at all”.

Gender Recognition Act
The proposed legislation has been highly controversial, with groups suggesting single-sex spaces would be at risk (Jane Barlow/PA)

“That is living in the gender to one wants to transition or acquire,” she said.

“I think the language adopted by the Equality Act is clear and certain. We know what ‘sex’ means, and for the avoidance of doubt, it’s defined, so there’s no ambiguity about that.

“The difficulty is introducing the concept of ‘gender’, which generally refers, as you know, to social attributes.”

Ms Monaghan added: “How does one live in the gender one wants to acquire? What does that mean without a medical assessment?”

She said she could understand concerns over medical diagnoses, but was concerned herself over the ability to establish that a person is living in the gender they wish to be assigned to.

The committee was told that an “objective assessment” should be considered in order to define this threshold.

Naomi Cunningham, a barrister at Outer Temple Chambers and chair of Sex Matters, said she did not “really understand what it is to live in the acquired gender”.

However, she said the three-month reflection period “has to be a good thing”, particularly for younger people who are transitioning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier