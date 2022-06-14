Why are wages lagging so far behind inflation in the UK?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why are wages lagging so far behind inflation in the UK?

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 2.02pm Updated: June 14 2022, 2.20pm
Britons saw their basic pay fall at the fastest pace on record in April due to soaring prices (Alamy/PA)
Britons saw their basic pay fall at the fastest pace on record in April due to soaring prices and more pain is in store for UK households as inflation is set to hit further eye-watering peaks later this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular wages excluding bonuses plunged by 4.5% in April when taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account – the biggest fall since records began in January 2001.

The data showed that, average regular earnings rose 4.2% in the three months to April, and raced 6.8% higher with bonuses included, but still failed to keep up with rocketing levels of inflation.

Annual change in inflation-adjusted pay
(PA Graphics)

Here we look at what is behind the record fall in real pay and what the outlook is like for battered household finances.

– If wages are still rising, why is pay lagging so far behind inflation?

Big increases in pay are still not proving enough to offset the steep hikes in the cost of living. April’s drop in real wages comes off the back of the surge in inflation that month as the new energy price cap came into effect.

Inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 9% in April after regulator Ofgem hiked the energy cap by 54% for the average household at the start of the month. And the bad news keeps coming for household finances, as inflation is expected to sail past 10% in the autumn when the price cap is set to be increased again.

Pay growth v inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Why is public sector pay more affected than the private sector?

The latest figures show that average total pay was up just 1.5% in the public sector in the three months to April, whereas wages leapt 8% higher in the private sector as the cost-of-living crisis saw the gulf between the two widen further.

Employees in the private sector are able to demand big bonus handouts to help them offset the cost crunch, but this is not something public sector workers are able to command.

– What is the Government doing to help ease the pressure on wages?

The Government recently launched a further £21 billion support package for households to help tackle the mounting cost-of-living crisis, including a £400 discount on gas and electricity bills for every home.

In terms of direct help on wages for those on the lowest incomes, it has raised the National Living Wage to £9.18 an hour for workers aged 21-22, £9.50 for the over-23s and £4.81 for apprentices.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

But there are calls for more to be done and public sector workers are becoming increasingly disgruntled at their drop in real pay.

– Can the Bank of England help?

The Bank has been flagging concerns over a so-called wage-price spiral in the UK as firms have been hiking pay across sectors and nationwide in response to hiring shortages and as employees begin to demand more pay in the face of surging inflation.

It has increased interest rates from 0.1% to 1% since last December to help tackle inflation, while controversially Bank governor Andrew Bailey urged workers not to demand pay rises to help keep a lid on costs, which saw him come under heavy fire.

– Where will wages go from here?

Experts believe the jobs market will start to falter as the cost crisis sees consumers cut their spending, with the Bank forecasting a rise in the unemployment rate to around 5.5% on the horizon.

It is expected that, facing steep price rises themselves and weaker trading, firms will be forced to slow hiring and rein in pay rises for staff.

