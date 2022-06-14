Arts minister says change of ownership is ‘right thing for Channel 4’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arts minister says change of ownership is ‘right thing for Channel 4’

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 2.56pm
Lord Parkinson has defended the Government’s decision to privatise Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Lord Parkinson has defended the Government’s decision to privatise Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A change of ownership is the “right thing for Channel 4” in order for it to compete against the “thriving independent sector”, an arts minister has said.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, under secretary of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), was quizzed on the privatisation of the broadcaster during a DCMS Committee session on Tuesday.

While defending the Government’s decision to sell off Channel 4, he said: “Change of ownership is the right thing for Channel 4, because it helps it to have the investment that it needs in order to compete against a thriving independent sector.

“Channel 4 was set up before I was born to help stimulate commissioning from the independent sector, it has done that brilliantly, so well that we have a really thriving independent production sector.”

He cited the growth of streaming platforms as one of the key reasons for the broadcaster’s privatisation, adding: “The cost of those independent productions is going up because there’s such appetite from the Netflixs, the Amazons and others.

“And that’s why we need to look at the next 40 years of Channel 4 and make sure that it has the investment, the access to the cash that it needs to continue to do that for the next generation.”

When challenged by Labour MP Kevin Brennan – who suggested the minister was saying Channel 4 is “too successful, so you want to privatise it”- Lord Parkinson echoed comments previously made by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

He said: “Those smaller independent production companies, which are privately owned, are in such demand from companies like Netflix and Amazon and global streaming companies that the costs that they can charge are going up. We need to make sure that our public service broadcasters have the means to be able to afford continuing to commission brilliant, independent British productions from across the UK.

“As Mr Brennan says, Channel 4 is doing very well. That’s why it is an attractive asset to any buyer.

“But we’re looking not just at now, but the years ahead, to make sure that it continues to still have the means to be able to do that and compete.”

Ms Dorries previously tweeted that she wanted the broadcaster to remain a “cherished place in British life”, but felt Government ownership was “holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”.

She said: “I will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into levelling up the creative sector, putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country – delivering a creative dividend for all.”

Lord Parkinson also defended the department, saying “the DCMS is taken seriously across Government” and is “growing in its output”.

When asked why a number of DCMS staff are continuing with remote working, Lord Parkinson said he feels “much less impolite” asking staff members to attend meetings from home rather than asking them to travel to Whitehall.

He added: “It’s a very convenient way of working.”

