Civil Service grew by more than 4,000 in first three months of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Civil Service grew by more than 4,000 in first three months of 2022

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 2.58pm
The Civil Service grew by the equivalent of more than 4,000 full-time jobs in the first three months of the year, new figures suggest (Yui Mok/PA)
The Civil Service grew by the equivalent of more than 4,000 full-time jobs in the first three months of the year, new figures suggest (Yui Mok/PA)

The Civil Service grew by the equivalent of more than 4,000 full-time jobs in the first three months of the year, new figures suggest.

There were 479,040 FTE (full-time equivalent) Civil Service employees in Great Britain as of March 2022, up from 474,900 in December 2021, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the highest number of FTE roles since June 2010.

The Government announced last month that it intends to reduce the size of the Civil Service by around 90,000, in order to return it to levels last seen in 2016.

But the rise in FTE employees in the first quarter of this year means it could take cuts of around 95,000 to get back to the modern-day low of 384,000 reached in June 2016.

ECONOMY CivilService
(PA Graphics)

The latest increase is largely because of the ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ONS said.

Since mid-2016 the total number of FTE roles in the Civil Service has increased by 25%, with much of the initial growth due to the requirements of Brexit.

However, the current total of just over 479,000 is still below the peak of 534,000 reached in September 2004.

There were an estimated 4.85 million FTE employees working in the UK public sector as of March this year, the ONS added.

This is up 7% compared with June 2016 and is the highest number since September 2013.

Total headcount for the public sector was estimated at 5.74 million in March, up 5% from mid-2016 and also the highest since September 2013.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]