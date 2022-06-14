Javid to unveil plans to tackle ‘intractable challenges’ in NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Javid to unveil plans to tackle ‘intractable challenges’ in NHS

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.04am
The minister will call for NHS staff to ‘feel like a leader’ (Andrew Parsons/PA)
The minister will call for NHS staff to 'feel like a leader' (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans to tackle seemingly “intractable challenges” in the NHS.

Setting out his vision for the year ahead, Mr Javid said there is a “small window of time where we can make a big difference”.

Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference on Wednesday, Mr Javid will condemn “contagious” poor leadership.

It comes after the NHS Confederation said the Government was “management bashing” to explain problems in the service.

The minister will call for NHS staff to “feel like a leader”, even if they do not have a management job title.

Mr Javid will set out legislative reform as well as touch on plans to bring health and social care services together to tackle the backlog of care exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis.

He is expected to say: “It’s not about reinventing the wheel, it’s about listening to the innovators already doing incredible things within the system – then giving them a platform to do it.

“There are also some 50 acute trust collaboratives and mixed collaborative, bringing together acute, specialist, mental health and community providers.

“They’ve already shown that when we partner like this, challenges that appear intractable in one place can be resolved in another.”

Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid will set out legislative reform (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He will add: “I’ve been determined we keep moving forward, because this moment in time we dare not lose.

“It’s a moment when we can combine valuable lessons from the pandemic, with incredible new technology and innovative ways of working, which, when taken together, help us face the challenges of the future.

“It’s a small window of time where we can make a big difference.”

Reflecting on the review of NHS leadership, published last week, he will tell delegates at the conference in Liverpool: “Just as (the review) found that bad behaviour was contagious, they found that great leadership was contagious too.

“It works best when everyone – even those without leader in their job description – feels like a leader.

“Other recommendations around training, standards and management will support this effort – helping the workforce at all levels, by creating the conditions for everyone to thrive.”

