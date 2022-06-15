444 people brought ashore after attempting to cross English Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
444 people brought ashore after attempting to cross English Channel

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 10.24am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 400 people have been rescued and brought ashore after attempting to cross the English Channel to the UK, latest figures show.

The Ministry of Defence said that 11 small boats had been intercepted on Tuesday off Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness in Kent, carrying a total of 444 people.

Migrant crossing graphic
(PA Graphics)

This is the highest number of people since 562 were recorded on April 14 earlier this year.

At least four ships brought migrants into Dover – one RNLI lifeboat and three Border Force vessels.

Among those rescued were a heavily pregnant woman, a number of babies carried by their parents or Border Force staff, and one father carrying his toddler son on his shoulders as they were brought ashore.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A partially submerged inflatable boat is brought into the marina after a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force (Andrew Matthews/PA)

When asked where they came from, the refugees said Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Upon being asked if they knew they could be sent to Rwanda, one migrant replied: “What? No,” while others looked on in apparent confusion.

With warm weather and low winds predicted for Wednesday, it is anticipated more crossings will be attempted.

