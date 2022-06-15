Animal welfare groups warn of loopholes in fox hunting legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Animal welfare groups warn of loopholes in fox hunting legislation

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 11.44am
The Bill is designed to close fox hunting loopholes (Martin Keene/PA)
The Bill is designed to close fox hunting loopholes (Martin Keene/PA)

Animal welfare groups have welcomed new legislation which tightens rules on fox hunting in Scotland but warned it may introduce a loophole which could allow the practice to continue.

The proposed Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Bill aims to close existing loopholes on the use of dogs for hunting.

The law would limit the number of dogs allowed to be used to flush animals for them to be shot to two whereas an unlimited number can currently be used.

A number of animal welfare groups spoke to Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee on Wednesday during its scrutiny of the Bill.

Robbie Marsland, Scotland director of the League Against Cruel Sports, said the new law would redress failures of fox hunting legislation introduced 20 years ago.

He said: “It’s just too easy to get around the existing law. This Bill will close loopholes in the existing legislation.

“My worry is that there may be some new loopholes introduced in this legislation.”

He said there were groups of people who were determined to use packs of hounds to kill, voicing concerns around a proposed licensing system which would allow more than two dogs.

Kirsty Jenkins, policy officer at OneKind, said her organisation welcomed the Bill, adding: “We do have some concerns around some of the exceptions and the licensing scheme.

Boxing Day hunts
The legislation would introduce a licensing system (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We would also like to question the assumptions behind those exceptions, which is that foxes need to be killed routinely and dogs need to be used.”

Jim Fairlie, SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, asked Ms Jenkins about the circumstances under which foxes could be killed.

He said: “I have had 30 years in sheep farming, I can assure you every year foxes will kill lambs.”

Ms Jenkins said she agreed there was a need for animal control but she said the evidence for lamb losses caused by foxes is a “small number overall”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier