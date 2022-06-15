Deputy Speaker rebukes PM for claiming Labour ‘on side of traffickers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deputy Speaker rebukes PM for claiming Labour ‘on side of traffickers’

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 1.32pm
Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton has rebuked the Prime Minister (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton has rebuked the Prime Minister (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Boris Johnson was rebuked in the House of Commons after claiming Labour were “on the side of the people traffickers”.

The Prime Minister was heckled by Opposition MPs as he concluded his exchanges with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer by insisting he was taking decisions “on the side of the British people”.

Mr Johnson added: “They’re on the side of the people traffickers who would risk people’s lives at sea and we are on the side of people who come here safely and legally.”

But Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton, after PMQs, said Mr Johnson’s comments appeared to “fall well short of the good temper and moderation” needed in parliamentary debates.

The heated exchanges came as the Government’s first deportation flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was halted at the last minute by a legal ruling from a judge at the European Court of Human Rights.

Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East), raising a point of order after PMQs, said: “In the Prime Minister’s Questions, the Prime Minister said that the Leader of the Opposition was a supporter of people traffickers.

“I think that should be taken out of record.”

Dame Rosie replied: “Frankly, the level of noise during PMQs meant it was not possible for the chair to hear everything, but I understand that the Prime Minister, as she says, did say that the Opposition was on the side of people traffickers.

“That seems to me, and I have to say to the Speaker (Sir Lindsay Hoyle), to fall well short of the good temper and moderation which should characterise our debates.

“And I say to the Prime Minister, and to all members here, we need to refer to each other in this place in more respectful terms.”

