Dozens more migrants rescued from Channel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 150 more people have been brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday as low winds create ideal weather conditions for Channel crossing attempts.

So far, approximately 146 people including around 28 children have been rescued from small boats in the Channel and brought in to the Kent port.

Border Force ships Typhoon and Vigilant have brought rescued migrants into Dover, where they are then put on buses and sent to processing centres.

However, Border Force and RNLI ship activity suggests there may have been further rescues bringing migrants into Ramsgate or Dungeness.

A small boat used by a group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent (PA)

With crossings going on well into the night on Tuesday, it is likely there are more crossings to come and this number will increase when the Ministry of Defence releases the official figures on Thursday.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there were also a number of women and young children.

Two boats used to attempt the crossing were brought into Dover Harbour, both appearing in poor condition and partially deflated.

One of the boats contained two children’s inflatable rubber rings as well as lifejackets.

People carried their belongings in bin bags to shore, although some had suitcases which were brought by officers.

The countries of origin of the people coming ashore in Dover included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.