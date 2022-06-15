Lord Christopher Geidt: Former royal aide who advised PM on ethics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Christopher Geidt: Former royal aide who advised PM on ethics

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 8.22pm Updated: June 15 2022, 9.04pm
Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial interests giving evidence to the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (House of Commons/PA)
Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson's adviser on ministerial interests giving evidence to the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (House of Commons/PA)

Lord Christopher Geidt has stepped down from his position as Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministers’ interests a day after he appeared in front of a cross-party committee of MPs.

A little over 24 hours earlier, the crossbench peer declined to deny that he had previously considered quitting as ethics adviser over Mr Johnson’s response to being fined by police over partygate.

Lord Geidt was previously the Queen’s private secretary, spending a decade acting as a channel of communication between Downing Street and the monarch until 2017.

He began his career in the royal household as an assistant private secretary in 2002. Three years later he was appointed deputy private secretary to the Queen before moving to the top job.

He had previously worked for the Foreign Office, as well as the UN in Sarajevo, Geneva and Brussels and is a graduate of King’s College, London.

Lord Geidt was knighted under the Royal Victorian Order, for service to the monarchy, and was later made a knight commander of the Order of the Bath, for public service.

He entered the Lords after stepping down from his role with the royal household, becoming Baron Geidt of Crobeg and sitting as a crossbencher.

Last April, Lord Geidt took on the role of ethics adviser to the Prime Minister.

He began the job by leading an inquiry into the funding of renovations to Mr Johnson’s Downing Street flat following reports over the cost of the work.

His report, which was published the following month, found Mr Johnson had not broken the Ministerial Code over the refurbishment but it might reasonably have been expected that the Prime Minister be curious about the financial arrangements surrounding it.

Lord Geidt later launched a probe into former health secretary Matt Hancock after it was reported he held shares in a family company which had won an NHS contract.

The ethics adviser concluded in May last year that Mr Hancock had committed a “minor” but undeliberate breach of the Ministerial Code and should not resign from his position.

In April this year, Lord Geidt also cleared Chancellor Rishi Sunak of breaching the Ministerial Code over the tax affairs of his family.

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, was reported as holding non-domiciled tax status, exempting her from paying UK tax on overseas earnings.

Lord Geidt found two instances where Ms Murty’s tax status “could have given rise to a conflict of interest” for the Chancellor.

But he found in the first instance the issue was properly declared, and in the second Mr Sunak assured a Treasury change for some non-dom individuals did not affect his wife.

Lord Geidt resigns
Lord Geidt gave a short statement on Wednesday evening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Last month, Lord Geidt suggested Mr Johnson may have breached the Ministerial Code after being fined following partygate.

Mr Johnson responded the fixed penalty notice he was given by the Metropolitan Police “did not breach” the Ministerial Code as there was “no intent to break the law”.

On Tuesday, Lord Geidt reiterated his comments during an appearance at the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

The committee noted that he had been given a “small pool” of staff to help him following a request he made to Mr Johnson in December, a move which he said had been “very helpful”.

He added: “I’m very glad to have it because the amount of traffic that comes to the Office of Independent Adviser has grown very greatly in my time.”

Asked why, he told MPs: “I think matters relating to the code have become matters of greater profile in the public square.”

Expanding further, Lord Geidt said the “increased scrutiny on the considerations of Government ministers” accounts for the increased profile.

“It’s been an especially busy year,” he added.

Lord Geidt also told MPs on the committee he had felt “frustration” over partygate and that the option of him resigning was “always on the agenda as an available remedy to a particular problem.”

