Armed forces anti-bullying line receives 660 calls in 20 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Armed forces anti-bullying line receives 660 calls in 20 months

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.48am
(Chris Ison/PA)
(Chris Ison/PA)

An anti-bullying helpline for armed forces personnel has been contacted the equivalent of more than once a day since it was set up in 2020, figures show.

Labour shadow defence minister Stephanie Peacock welcomed the helpline being used, but said “personnel should not be experiencing such levels of bullying, harassment and discrimination”.

According to figures from the Ministry of Defence, the bullying, harassment, and discrimination helpline for defence personnel has received 660 calls in the period between September 2020 and April this year.

The helpline was set up for service personnel experiencing or witnessing bullying, harassment or discrimination, to “clamp down on instances of unacceptable behaviour in the armed forces”.

Stephanie Peacock
Stephanie Peacock (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The UK has around 200,000 armed forces personnel, including regulars and reserves.

The latest figures were provided by defence minister Leo Docherty in response to a written parliamentary question from Ms Peacock.

The Labour shadow defence minister said: “Though it is welcome that members of our armed forces are able to turn to the helpline for support, personnel should not be experiencing such levels of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

“Last year’s Women in the Armed Forces report confirmed that there remains serious concerns around the culture in our forces, but ministers have repeatedly failed to take steps to protect service personnel, especially by moving the serious cases of murder, manslaughter, domestic violence and rape from military to civilian courts to improve conviction rates.

“Labour would do this at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Leo Docherty
Leo Docherty (Karis Pearson/PA)

Mr Docherty responded: “Unacceptable behaviour, which includes bullying, harassment and discrimination, is not tolerated in defence.

“Those who fail to meet our values and standards will be dealt with appropriately, which includes the use of administrative, disciplinary or misconduct action.

“Defence has a wide programme of work ongoing to prevent and tackle unacceptable behaviour.

“This includes the bullying, harassment and discrimination helpline, which is available 24 hours a day and staffed independently by trained professionals.

“The helpline has been running since September 2020. In this time, it has supported 660 staff across defence to access support and guidance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier