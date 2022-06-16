Boris Johnson orders ministers to find £1 billion for insulation scheme – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson orders ministers to find £1 billion for insulation scheme – report

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 6.26am
Boris Johnson has reportedly instructed ministers to divert more than £1 billion from existing Government schemes to target insulating poorer households before winter in a bid to help shield the vulnerable from the rising cost of living (Philip Toscano/PA)
Boris Johnson has reportedly instructed ministers to divert more than £1 billion from existing Government schemes to target insulating poorer households before winter in a bid to help shield the vulnerable from the rising cost of living.

The Times says the money could be shifted from the £1 billion Public Sector Decarbonisation scheme, which aims to increase the energy efficiency of schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

The plans would involve the Government topping up and expanding the Energy Company Obligation scheme, which helps fuel-poor customers insulate their homes, so that middle-income households could also access the programme if people wish to contribute.

Chris Skidmore, a Tory MP who founded the Net Zero support group, told the paper the Government needed to prioritise schemes that reduced energy use amid soaring energy prices.

He said: “The fastest and simplest way to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is to invest in insulation which has the potential to save £150-£400 off energy bills — an investment to permanently bring down bills year after year.”

It comes after the boss of E.on pleaded for the Government to invest in making homes in the UK more energy efficient to help slash bills and carbon.

Michael Lewis said the country needs “a massive ramp-up” in insulation and other energy efficiency projects.

He told MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee: “Our plea to the Government has always been to push hard on energy efficiency, because that’s the proven way, the only silver bullet, for this crisis.

“It will reduce prices, reduce energy consumption and contribute to net-zero on a sustainable basis.

“So the next phase of tackling this has to be a massive ramp-up in measures to deal with energy efficiency.”

He conceded it might take many decades to get every home in the country – there are 19 million that need more insulation – up to scratch, but he said there are also things that can be done quickly.

The UK has the leakiest housing stock in Europe, with many old homes that were not built with insulation.

If the 19 million homes are properly insulated it will save the equivalent of six nuclear power plants worth of energy, Mr Lewis said.

He added: “We have to start now. And importantly we have to send a signal to the supply chain that it’s worth training up the people, it’s worth investing in the workforce and the skills and all that entails.

“Because one of the problems we’ve had in energy efficiency is stop-start, and that breeds a lack of confidence in the companies engaged in this kind of work and means the supply chain doesn’t gear up to deal with this massive, massive challenge ahead.”

Mr Lewis also called for a bigger scheme that can help provide the funding up front for those who can afford to pay for their own upgrades.

Attaching this to a mortgage when someone buys a home would be one alternative, the money would be clawed back over time as homeowners save on their bills.

