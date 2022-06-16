More than 150 men who worked at British embassy in Afghanistan remain in country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 150 men who worked at British embassy in Afghanistan remain in country

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 6.52am Updated: June 16 2022, 7.52am
More than 150 men who worked at the British embassy in Afghanistan have yet to be relocated to the UK, it has been reported (Danny Lawson/PA)
More than 150 men who worked at the British embassy in Afghanistan have yet to be relocated to the UK, it has been reported.

The BBC has reportedly seen and verified a list of the more than 150 men who worked at the embassy and still live in the country, with some claiming to have been beaten by the Taliban because of their previous occupations.

The broadcaster says the men had worked for the global security company GardaWorld.

The Government announced this week it was opening the two remaining parts of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), with the new pathways allowing at-risk British Council and security contractors to be resettled in the UK and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to also refer refugees for resettlement.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of a full flight of 265 people supported by members of the UK Armed Forces on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport under Operation Pitting (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

Up to 20,000 refugees are expected to arrive under the ACRS, with individuals and families who were brought to safety under Operation Pitting, the initial British military rescue mission, prioritised in the first part of the scheme.

Sarah Magill, director of the human rights charity Azadi, told the BBC there had been no explanation why it had taken so long to begin the next process.

“Through their inaction the government has caused incalculable trauma,” she said.

“It is a deeply inhumane way to treat a body of staff entrusted to keep British ministers and civil servants safe.”

A UK government spokesman said: “Our staff worked tirelessly to evacuate over 15,000 people to safety from Afghanistan within a fortnight in the biggest and fastest emergency in recent history.

“We are still working hard to assist the people of Afghanistan, having already helped over 4,600 individuals to leave the country since the end of the military evacuation.

“We have opened the Afghanistan Citizen Resettlement Scheme, one of the most ambitious resettlement programmes in the world and the first bespoke scheme in Europe to begin resettling evacuees and individuals.”

