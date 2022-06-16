Students will find it harder to get into top universities this year – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Students will find it harder to get into top universities this year – report

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 8.56am
A-level students’ offer rates for higher-tariff universities have fallen significantly, according to new data released by Ucas (PA)
A-level students’ offer rates for higher-tariff universities have fallen significantly, according to new data released by Ucas (PA)

A-level students’ offer rates for higher-tariff universities have fallen significantly, according to new data released by Ucas.

The proportion of applications leading to an offer at leading universities, including those in the Russell Group, has fallen from 60.5% in 2021 to 55.1% this year.

Clare Marchant, Ucas’ chief executive, said there were more applications in the system this year, with an upward trend in the number of 18-year-olds in the UK population coupled with “accelerated demand” caused by the pandemic.

“Whilst some courses and providers are competitive every year, it will undoubtedly be more competitive for some courses and providers in 2022,” she said in a blog published on Wednesday.

She added that 49% of teachers had told Ucas they were less confident that their students would get their first choice of university compared with previous years, while around two in five teachers expected their students to use the Clearing process.

Medicine and dentistry courses have become particularly competitive, with 15.6% of applications to study medicine and dentistry resulting in an offer this year compared with 20.4% in 2021.

Ms Marchant said that universities had responded to higher levels of demand by “exercising more restraint” when making offers, with some choosing to stabilise student numbers following a surge in the last two years.

“This reduced offer rate means fewer students that applied to higher tariff universities are holding four or more offers at high tariff universities compared to last year,” she said.

“Courses that have always been competitive are more so this year.”

She added that students from poorer backgrounds had been “least impacted” by the lower offer rates.

Offer rates for applicants from the most disadvantaged backgrounds had fallen the least – from 78.8% last year to 75.1%.

“However, the stark gap between the most and least advantaged persists, with an 18-year-old living in an advantaged area being 2.86 times as likely to hold a firm choice as their counterpart in a disadvantaged area,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier