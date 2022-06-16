233 people brought to UK after attempting to cross English Channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
233 people brought to UK after attempting to cross English Channel

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.02am Updated: June 16 2022, 10.28am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday June 15, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Wednesday June 15, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)

More than 200 people were rescued from the Channel and brought ashore on Wednesday, latest figures show.

Warm weather and low winds provided ideal crossing conditions and, the Ministry of Defence said, six boats were intercepted and 233 people brought to shore.

And on Thursday the crossings continued, with the Border Force ship Hurricane bringing four children and two adults ashore in Dover.

It was at least the second ship to bring people ashore in the town on Thursday, with more expected throughout the day.

On Wednesday, two Border Force boats brought approximately 150 people ashore including around 30 children.

However, Border Force and RNLI ship activity suggests some people may have been taken ashore in Dungeness or Ramsgate.

The people are then put on buses and sent to processing centres.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there was also a number of women and young children.

The countries of origin of the people coming ashore in Dover included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.

Crossings have continued despite the possibility of migrants being sent to Rwanda – although the first planned flight to the African country was grounded at the last minute on Tuesday.

It is not yet known when the next flight to Rwanda is expected to take place.

