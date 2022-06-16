Consumer Credit Act will be reformed ‘to keep pace with the modern world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer Credit Act will be reformed ‘to keep pace with the modern world’

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 10.33am Updated: June 16 2022, 1.34pm
The Consumer Credit Act, which dates back to the 1970s, is to be reformed to make it fit for modern life, the Government has announced (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Consumer Credit Act, which regulates credit card purchases and personal loans and dates back to the 1970s, is to be reformed to make it fit for modern life, the Government has announced.

The move will cut costs for businesses and simplify rules for consumers, according to the Treasury, removing technical jargon so that people understand more clearly what protections they have.

A consultation on the direction of reform is expected to be published by the end of the year.

The Act came into force in 1974 and governs billions of credit card purchases and loans each year.

But the Government said it is highly prescriptive and increasingly cumbersome and inflexible, confusing consumers and adding unnecessary costs to businesses when implementing its requirements.

Much of the Act will be moved from statute to sit under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), enabling the regulator to quickly respond to emerging developments in the consumer credit market, rather than having to amend the existing law.

The changes will require substantive work and the Government said it therefore expects there will be an extended timeframe to ensure reforms are fit for purpose.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “The Consumer Credit Act has been in place for almost 50 years – and it needs to be reformed to keep pace with the modern world.

“We want to create a regulatory regime that fosters innovation but also maintains high levels of consumer protection.

“That’s why I have committed to undertake this ambitious long-term reform – and it’s exactly what I’ll deliver.”

The Government said it will examine which parts of EU retained legislation can be repealed or replaced to ensure regulation is better suited to the needs of people in Britain.

It also wants to ensure that the information people receive throughout the lending process is easy to understand and is both screen- and print-friendly.

The Government added that it wants to ensure lenders can more easily provide credit for emerging and new technologies, such as electric cars.

UK Finance chief executive David Postings said: “We applaud the Government’s announcement that it will reform the Consumer Credit Act.

“Replacing this outdated legislation with regulatory rules that are suited to the modern world is the best way to protect consumers while allowing lenders to innovate and compete.

“The Government says it expects to consult on reforms by the end of this year, which is a really positive step. We hope that the forthcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill will enable changes to be implemented as swiftly as possible.”

