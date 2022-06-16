‘Rich and powerful witnesses should not be able to avoid giving evidence to MPs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Rich and powerful witnesses should not be able to avoid giving evidence to MPs’

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 11.06am Updated: June 16 2022, 1.40pm
Witnesses should not be able to avoid giving evidence at inquiries after “an increasing number of rich and powerful” people have done so in recent years, MPs have said.

The Committee of Privileges has published a report recommending legislation which would ensure Parliament can compel witnesses to turn up to the House of Commons when summoned.

Those who have refused to give evidence include Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who was summoned to give evidence at a committee investigating the effects of fake news on UK democracy in 2018.

The committee also said Parliament should be able to ensure that requested papers and records are provided.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chaired the report by the Privileges Committee, said: “The right of select committees to summon witnesses and hold the powerful to account cuts to the heart of our parliamentary democracy.

“Most witnesses are more than happy to give evidence to a parliamentary inquiry.

“But an increasing number of the rich and powerful have started to resist engaging with select committees in recent years and, in doing so, have shown contempt for Parliament and the people it represents.

“From billionaire high street moguls to unaccountable Government advisers, these proposals will make it tougher for such individuals to disregard their democratic duty.

“Our proposals, if approved by the House, will empower select committees to compel reluctant witnesses to attend or provide documents to parliamentary investigations – allowing committees to conduct their work efficiently and fairly.”

Mr Bryant urged MPs to act on the report, adding that it also sets out proposals to ensure witnesses are treated fairly.

Making a statement in the Commons on the report, Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Liaison Committee and a member of the Privileges Committee, gave more details on the proposed legislation.

He said: “It (the report) clarifies some things; for example, the draft Bill does not seek to criminalise contempts of the House as such, and that the criminal offence will be that of failing to comply with a summons to attend a committee or to produce papers without reasonable excuse, rather than giving unsatisfactory responses to questions when attending a committee.

“It revises the draft Bill to substitute a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment in place of the original proposal of two years, and to give Mr Speaker the power to issue the statutory summons.

“It calls upon the House’s Liaison Committee to develop a protocol on the treatment of witnesses to ensure that all witnesses get fair treatment. And I chair that committee and I will make sure that occurs.”

