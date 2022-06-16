Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 11.50am Updated: June 16 2022, 2.24pm
A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A wheelie bin from Hampshire has been discovered 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine.

A journalist covering the conflict spotted the bin from Test Valley Borough Council close to the Polish border.

Philip Crowther, who works for the AP news agency posted a video of the bin on Twitter and wrote: “Hey @TestValleyBC, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up?”

The council, which covers the towns of Andover and Romsey, replied: “Hi Philip, umm, hmm. I’ve checked the notebook, but we don’t seem to have a stock answer for this query…

“Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I’d just to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed.”

Waste and recycling portfolio holder at Test Valley Borough Council, Councillor Nick Adams-King, said: “It’s good to see our bins are well travelled and to hear that it’s still of use for the border guard station between Ukraine and Poland.

“Residents have been able to buy our bins for a number of years now, and therefore in theory they can end up anywhere, even eastern Europe.

“While we’re not sure exactly how this one made its way there, it’s always interesting to see where they end up – even if collection does prove to be a bit of a challenge.

“I’m afraid I can’t promise we will be able to deliver a new blue bin and food caddy to accompany it when we roll the new recycling system out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier