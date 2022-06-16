Russian officials sanctioned after ‘barbaric’ treatment of Ukrainian children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian officials sanctioned after ‘barbaric’ treatment of Ukrainian children

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 12.12pm Updated: June 16 2022, 1.12pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who urged allies to commit to further waves of sanctions against Russia and “constrain further aggression” as she met G7 foreign ministers in Germany on Thursday. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022 (Rob Pinney/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who urged allies to commit to further waves of sanctions against Russia and “constrain further aggression” as she met G7 foreign ministers in Germany on Thursday. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022 (Rob Pinney/PA)

The Foreign Office has announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s allies, including on officials involved with the “barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine”.

Each individual has been dealt an asset freeze preventing them from dealing with British banks or businesses, and a ban on flying to the UK.

Those sanctioned include Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children to be violently taken from the Donbas region for adoption in Russia.

The measures also apply to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who supports Putin’s war, and Sergey Savostyanov, the deputy of the Moscow city Duma.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Patriarch Kirill has “repeatedly abused his position to justify the war”.

Alexey Isaykin, president and board member of the Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian transport company which has been tasked by Putin to create air bridges carrying critical goods, has also been sanctioned.

Four Colonels from the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, a unit known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in Bucha, are included in the sanctions list.

So too are members of the so-called ‘Salvation Committee for Peace and Order’ – an organisation collaborating with the Russian army to support the occupation of the Kherson Oblast.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Government will continue to level sanctions on supporters of the war until Ukraine “succeeds”.

She said: “Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin’s war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children.

“We will not tire of defending freedom and democracy, and keeping up the pressure on Putin, until Ukraine succeeds.”

Beyond Ukraine, the measures have also been imposed on Russians supplying aircraft parts to the Myanmar Armed Forces.

The FCDO has said this comes after Amnesty International exposed the role of Russian arms in Myanmar, and the new sanctions will limit the country’s military Junta, who are heavily reliant on Russian support.

