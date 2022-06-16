Labour call for action on teacher recruitment ‘crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour call for action on teacher recruitment ‘crisis’

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.42pm
Labour highlighted that teacher vacancies had more than tripled since a decade ago (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teacher recruitment is falling behind demand for key science and maths subjects, Labour has warned, as the party called for action to prevent a post-pandemic vacancies crisis.

Analysis of Government data by the party revealed that while more pupils than ever are taking STEM subjects at GCSE, under a third of trainee teachers have been recruited for these subjects.

The party said shortages were “particularly acute” in physics, with just one in eight target training places filled.

In computing, fewer than a quarter of places had been filled.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan told the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference that the Government was creating a “crisis” in the teaching profession as he set out Labour’s plans to boost recruitment.

He said the Government had “created a crisis in teaching, draining talent from our schools and limiting children’s learning and development”.

“Two years of pandemic chaos, unsustainable workloads and pressure from government is sapping the passion that drives people to the profession.

“Children should be able to pursue the opportunities they choose. Labour would put 6,500 new teachers in classrooms across the country and back them with the training and support they need to deliver excellence in every school.”

MP portraits
Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan told the Confederation of School Trusts conference the Government was creating a teaching ‘crisis’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Labour highlighted that teacher vacancies had tripled since a decade ago with more than 1,500 full-time positions going unfilled, while the number of teachers leaving the profession after a year had increased to more than one in ten.

Nearly a third quit the profession after five years.

Labour said that for physics, just 25 people had been recruited for the 2022-23 target of 2,610 trainees, while only 8 had been recruited for computing out of a target of 1,145.

Mr Morgan praised trusts for working at “the centre of their communities” and said that this resonated with Labour’s history of establishing Sure Start centres.

He told Steve Rollett, CST deputy chief executive, that “we’re not in the business of disrupting academies”.

He described the Schools White Paper as “hollow” and “gimmicky”, and that the Schools Bill “fails to match the ambition we need to see for our children”.

He added: “I’ve no doubt that – like me – you will have concerns about the sweeping powers the Bill proposes for the Secretary of State.

“Powers to set the length of your school day. Powers around the exams children are entered for. Powers to say not just what you teach children, but how you teach them.

“Powers that seem to run counter to the very notion of independence and innovation ministers tell us academies should have,” he said.

Brexit
Conservative MP Nadim Zahawi addressed the conference (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi told the conference on Thursday that he did not intend to “impose any new burdens that would restrict the very freedoms that enable you to be such a success” via the Schools Bill.

Mr Morgan said there had been “too much needless micro-managing of the sector from Whitehall in recent years”.

There have been concerns raised in the House of Lords by former academies ministers such as Lord Nash over Clause 1 of the Schools Bill and whether this would mean the Government had too much centralised power over academy trusts.

Labour said its National Excellence Programme (NEP) was “the most ambitious school improvement programme in a generation, with measures to tackle the day-to-day challenges teachers face and help every child succeed and thrive”.

The NEP aims to recruit thousands of new teachers to address teaching vacancies.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The analysis in this release is misleading, as the figures compare an end-of-year target with a mid-year snapshot.

“The number of teachers in the system remains high and there are now more than 465,000 teachers working in state-funded schools across the country, which is 24,000 more than in 2010.

“Our bursaries and scholarships worth between £24,000 and £26,000 tax-free are helping to encourage talented trainees to key subjects such as chemistry, computing, mathematics and physics. We also continue to work on delivering pay increases and pay awards for new and experienced teachers.”

