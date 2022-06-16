Johnson ‘carefully considering’ not replacing Lord Geidt as ethics adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson ‘carefully considering’ not replacing Lord Geidt as ethics adviser

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 2.48pm
Boris Johnson might not replace his ethics adviser (PA/Aaron Chown)
Boris Johnson might not replace his ethics adviser (PA/Aaron Chown)

Boris Johnson is considering not replacing Lord Geidt as the ethics adviser who rules on whether ministers, including the Prime Minister, break the rules.

Downing Street said on Thursday he would instead conduct a review into the “vitally important” function after the peer resigned over a plan risking a deliberate breach of the ministerial code.

Lord Geidt clung onto the role despite suggesting Mr Johnson may have broken the rules by being fined over partygate and having considered the controversial funding of the Downing Street flat refurb during an “especially busy year”.

But he ultimately quit as ministerial interests adviser over a plan, thought to involve Chinese steel tariffs, that may breach British obligations to the World Trade Organisation.

“This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position,” the peer wrote to the Prime Minister.

Labour demanded a direct replacement for Lord Geidt after he became the second man to resign from the role during Mr Johnson’s premiership.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would take time to “carefully consider” how best to fulfil the role of ensuring “rigorous oversight and scrutiny of ministerial interests”.

Sir Christopher Geidt
Lord Geidt quit as ethics adviser over a plan that he says left him in an impossible position. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We haven’t made a final decision on how best to carry out that function, whether it relates to a specific individual or not,” the official said.

“He (Mr Johnson) will carefully consider that before setting out the next steps.

“It could continue as it was before, but he hasn’t made a final decision on it.”

The review will delay finding a replacement, with the post having been empty for five months before Lord Geidt succeeded Sir Alex Allan.

Sir Alex resigned in 2020 after the Prime Minister refused to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

Priti Patel bullying inquiry
Sir Alex Allan, Lord Geidt’s predecessor, also resigned from the post (PA)

Mr Johnson’s spokesman suggested there was no plan to wait for a new adviser before going ahead with the controversial plan that provoked Lord Geidt’s resignation.

The official suggested the proprietary and ethics team in the Cabinet Office might oversee the ministerial code in the meantime, but this Government team would lack any semblance of independence that the adviser had.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “There are now no ethics left in this Downing Street regime propped up in office by a Conservative Party mired in sleaze and totally unable to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the British people.

“The Government must not only appoint a new watchdog but back Labour’s plan to restore standards. This Prime Minister has debased standards and rigged the rules for far too long. It is time for the Conservatives to do the right thing and remove him from office.”

