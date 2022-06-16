Lord Geidt’s resignation: why did he go and what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Geidt’s resignation: why did he go and what happens next?

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 3.42pm
Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson’s former adviser on ministerial interests giving evidence to the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in London, on the subject of the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interest. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022.
A row over international trade rules was the final straw which led to Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser dramatically resigning.

Here we look at some of the key questions surrounding Lord Geidt’s departure.

– Who is Lord Geidt?

Until late on Wednesday afternoon he was the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests.

He had taken over the role following the resignation of Sir Alex Allan, who quit after Mr Johnson overruled the findings of his investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel.

Downing Street partygate
Lord Geidt’s resignation letter (Downing Street/PA)

– What caused Lord Geidt’s exit?

The exchange of letters between Lord Geidt and the Prime Minister pins the blame on a dispute – thought to be over steel tariffs – which could involve breaking international trade rules.

Lord Geidt said the measures being considered by the Government risked a
“deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” and “the idea that a Prime Minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront”.

He said the move “to suit a political end” would “make a mockery” of the system and “I can have no part in this”.

Mr Johnson said the resignation letter “came as a surprise”, adding “my intention was to seek your advice on the national interest in protecting a crucial industry”.

– Is there more to it than that?

Lord Geidt had been on resignation watch in Westminster for weeks, and he admitted he had come close to quitting over the partygate scandal.

The peer told MPs on Tuesday it was “reasonable” to suggest the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

In Lord Geidt’s resignation letter he referred to the Prime Minister’s failure to address criticism in Sue Gray’s report on partygate about Mr Johnson’s leadership and claims of “miscommunication” between his office and No 10.

Despite those rows, at the time he “believed that it was possible to continue credibly as independent adviser, albeit by a very small margin”.

There had also been other rows, including over the refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s flat and a failure to initially provide all the relevant information.

– What about Tuesday’s session in front of MPs?

Lord Geidt had an uncomfortable appearance in front of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC), where he was asked whether he had considered resigning.

He told the MPs he had felt “frustration” and that the option of resignation was always “on the agenda”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested the appearance may have contributed to Lord Geidt’s decision to quit.

“I think he had a pretty rough grilling by MPs this week, I think sometimes we in the media and as politicians maybe underestimate how civil servants feel with that kind of scrutiny,” Mr Raab said.

– So what happens next?

There is no guarantee that Lord Geidt will be replaced, with the prospect of major changes to the way ministerial standards are scrutinised.

There was a space of five months between Sir Alex’s departure in 2020 and Lord Geidt’s appointment in April 2021.

Downing Street indicated there might not be a direct replacement this time round.

The Prime Minister wants to “carefully consider” issues raised by Lord Geidt and PACAC about the role before deciding how to ensure “rigorous scrutiny oversight and scrutiny of ministerial interests”, his spokesman said.

That could mean there is no one specific individual appointed as an adviser in future.

– What’s the view of the Opposition?

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called for the appointment of a new watchdog and said: “There are now no ethics left in this Downing Street regime propped up in office by a Conservative Party mired in sleaze and totally unable to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the British people.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Parliament should vet the next ministerial standards watchdog “so that Johnson can’t simply appoint one of his cronies”.

SNP Cabinet Office spokesperson Brendan O’Hara said: “Another day, another scandal, another humiliation for the Prime Minister, as another sleaze adviser quits.”

