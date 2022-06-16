How Raab is considering a Bill of Rights to force through Rwanda flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Raab is considering a Bill of Rights to force through Rwanda flights

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 3.42pm
Dominic Raab wants to be able to ignore European injunctions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ministers knew from the start that their policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda on a one-way ticket was bound to attract legal challenges.

Now the Government is under pressure from Conservatives to find a way of making it work or risk charges of incompetence after the first flight was grounded by court action.

With some of the legal wrangling involving the Tory bugbear of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), here is a look at how they plan to force the policy through using a British Bill of Rights.

– Why did the flight not take off?

The first forced removals of asylum seekers to Kigali was scheduled to take off on Tuesday evening, with ministers initially expecting around 130 passengers.

But legal challenges whittled down the manifest until on the morning ahead of take-off only around seven migrants or fewer were expected to be on board.

Then the ECtHR granted an interim injunction barring the removal of an Iraqi asylum seeker until a decision on the legality of the Government’s policy is made in UK courts.

The Strasbourg-based court removed two others from the plane, while the Supreme Court granted injunctions preventing the immediate removal of three more.

– How might they get around it?

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has a plan.

Some Tory MPs want Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) which the court rules on.

But it appears the Government is not willing to take such a drastic step, which could undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

Instead Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, is eying the prospect of ignoring injunctions from the European court, which he argues are wrong.

He suggested this would not be possible under the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the ECHR into UK law.

But Mr Raab argued it would be under the Bill of Rights that the Government wants to introduce to replace the act.

– What is Britain’s relationship with the convention?

For years now there has been some strong opposition to the convention within the Conservative Party.

Theresa May, then home secretary in 2011, made the fiercely contested claim that an “illegal immigrant” could not be deported because of his “pet cat”.

However, the ECHR was drawn up by the Council of Europe, an organisation which Winston Churchill was instrumental in founding after the Second World war to secure civil and political rights.

