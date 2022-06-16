School leaders are responsible for improvement, not Ofsted, says Amanda Spielman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School leaders are responsible for improvement, not Ofsted, says Amanda Spielman

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 5.22pm
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman. (Ofsted/PA)
The chief inspector of Ofsted has said that trust leaders are responsible for school improvement rather than the inspectorate.

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts’ annual conference in Birmingham on Thursday, Amanda Spielman said she had heard criticism of Ofsted because teachers felt it had not improved their school.

“But as you all know, school improvement has not been part of Ofsted’s remit for more than a decade; that responsibility sits with you and to some extent with other parts of Government,” she said.

“A clear policy distinction has been drawn between inspection and improvement.”

She added that Ofsted had worked to be a “force for improvement” in recent years.

Ms Spielman also told the conference that they should not “be afraid to make curriculum changes because you’re concerned that inspectors won’t understand or might take a dim view”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact I encourage you to continue to work to understand your pupils’ needs, and to make the curriculum changes that they need with confidence,” she added.

She said that “significant challenges” remained when it came to helping pupils catch up from lost learning during the pandemic.

“At every stage, children have lower and more variable starting points. Gaps have widened; younger children are often behind in language, communication and social skills,” she said.

“We hear that more effort is having to go into teaching older children behaviour and routines and there is more work for you in managing behaviour.

“There’s still too much persistent absence and many vital SEND, mental health and other support services have yet to return even to their creaking pre-pandemic levels while needs continue to be exceptionally high,” she said.

She said that despite “all the challenges” of the previous two years, many schools had managed to improve, with more schools raising their Ofsted rating to “good”, although “some are losing a historic outstanding grade”.

Of the Schools Bill proposals for more accountability for academy trusts, she said: “I’m sure that many of you agree that the current accountability arrangements for trusts are not yet in the best possible shape.

“And Government has recognised this too with its plans to set a new regulatory regime.”

