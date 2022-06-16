Miners’ Strike pardon Bill passes but financial compensation push fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miners’ Strike pardon Bill passes but financial compensation push fails

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 5.52pm
The Bill was passed by MSPs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill was passed by MSPs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Bill aimed at pardoning some miners of convictions during strikes in the 1980s has passed the Scottish Parliament but a push by Labour to secure financial compensation failed.

The Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill would see the convictions of those found guilty of breach of the peace, obstruction of the police, or a breach of bail conditions during the strike of 1984-85 wiped.

But Labour MSP Richard Leonard lodged an amendment which would instruct ministers to carry out a review of compensation options, and publish a report on the review within a year of the Bill receiving Royal Assent.

The amendment fell by 24 votes to 92.

The Bill passed unanimously, with support from all 117 MSPs who voted.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown, speaking against the amendment, said it was for the UK Government to create such a scheme.

“My view is that any compensation should… be properly thought out, it should be uniform and it should be fair,” the Justice Secretary said.

Speaking in favour of the amendment, Mr Leonard said: “The excuses for opposing this over the past few months have been manifold – they have been that employment law and industrial relations are not devolved, or that this parliament did not exist in 1984, or that this parliament is not competent, or that time is of the essence.

“But I will say this – if it is competent for this parliament to pardon the miners for what happened in 1984-85 it must be competent for this parliament to compensate the miners for what happened in 1984-85.”

Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said the Bill would send a message to workers.

“You have power and we stand with you,” she said.

“An attack on one is an attack on us all – we must always be on the side of workers.

“The Scottish Labour Party has always been and always will be on their side.”

Imploring fellow MSPs to pass the Bill, Mr Brown said: “For now, we must take the opportunity to recognise the circumstances that led to so many convictions and to say that as a parliament and as a country we want to pardon those convictions and bring some comfort and reconciliation to those involved.”

