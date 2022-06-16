Declare national food emergency to help tackle rising costs, says campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declare national food emergency to help tackle rising costs, says campaigner

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.02am
The Scottish Government is being urged to take action as food costs rise (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to take action as food costs rise (Aaron Chown/PA)

A leading campaigner against food poverty has demanded a “national food emergency” is declared in Scotland.

Angela Moohan, chief executive of The Larder – which provides healthy meals for vulnerable people and training in the food sector – is calling on the Scottish Government to take action in response to the cost-of-living crisis and rising levels of hunger.

She warned it is “the poorest in our society that will be disproportionately disadvantaged” by the ongoing crisis, which has seen food costs increase alongside energy bills and fuel prices.

Ms Moohan issued the plea ahead of speaking at the Cost-of-Living Crisis Conference in Glasgow on Friday, organised by the STUC and the Poverty Alliance.

She said: “We all know that in Scotland today, far too many people do not know where their next meal is coming from, with many more skipping meals and reducing the amount of food that they eat.

“As energy and food prices escalate and incomes drop in real terms, the choice between heating and eating has become a harsh, cruel reality for even more people.

“The truth is, when we discuss the cost-of-living crisis, we know that it is the poorest in our society that will be disproportionately disadvantaged by all aspects of the cost of living, not least rising food costs.

“The Scottish Government must intervene and take action now to ensure that Scotland is a country that is serious and committed to good food for all.”

Woman holding energy bills
Energy prices, food costs and fuel bills are all going up (PA)

Ms Moohan said that in declaring a national food emergency, Holyrood would recognise there is a “serious problem that they are committed to addressing urgently”.

She also suggested a national summit should be organised in order to develop a plan of emergency action, as well as enshrining the right to good food in law.

This would recognise the need to “equalise access to food that is nutritious and supports wellbeing”, she said.

Ms Moohan added: “Finally, the Scottish Government must stop cutting local government budgets and instead invest in local government and the third sector, as they play a crucial role in supporting communities.

“These are actions that must happen urgently. If not, we will continue to see a spiralling decline in living standards, more people going hungry and the divide between the richest and poorest growing further.”

