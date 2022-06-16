Government accused of creating ‘hostile environment’ for peaceful protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government accused of creating ‘hostile environment’ for peaceful protest

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.03am
Extinction Rebellion protesters block Lambeth Bridge, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protesters block Lambeth Bridge, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Ministers have been accused by MPs and peers of creating a “hostile environment” for peaceful protest following the Government’s latest attempt to crack down on disruptive demonstrations.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights said new policing powers in the draft Public Order Bill would have a “chilling effect” on people in England and Wales seeking to exercise their legitimate democratic rights.

It called for key measures in the legislation to be watered down or scrapped altogether, warning they threaten fundamental freedoms guaranteed in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The bill was drawn up in response to what ministers say is the unacceptable disruption caused by groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.

However, the committee said they go too far and “risk creating a hostile environment for peaceful protesters”.

They include a new offence of “locking on” for protesters who attach themselves to something so they cannot be removed, with a maximum sentence of up to 51 weeks in prison.

However, the committee said that it could encompass demonstrators who simply link arms with each other and should be amended.

It said measures relating to the obstruction of major transport works covered actions that were not intended to cause significant disruption, while those on interference with key national infrastructure covered infrastructure that was neither key nor national.

The proposed serious disruption prevention orders could prevent people being able to exercise their rights to protest, the committee said, and represented a “disproportionate response” to the disruption which may result.

Protests
Police remove an Insulate Britain protester blocking the road in Parliament Square (James Manning/PA)

It expressed particular concern about the extension of stop and search powers, allowing police to carry out searches where there are no reasonable grounds for suspicion, saying previously such measures had only been used in response to serious violence and terrorism.

“This latest raft of measures is likely to have a chilling effect on the right to protest in England and Wales,” the committee said.

“While the stated intention behind the Bill is to strengthen police powers to tackle dangerous and highly disruptive protest tactics, its measures go beyond this, to the extent that we believe they pose an unacceptable threat to the fundamental right to engage in peaceful protest.”

The latest measures follow on from the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which the committee had previously criticised for threatening the right to protest.

Acting committee chair Joanna Cherry said: “The right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy, it should be protected. The law must strike a careful balance between the right to protest and the prevention of disruption to the wider population.

“This requires a nuanced approach, yet in reaction to what it perceives as overly disruptive protests the Government has decided to take a blunderbuss to the problem.”

