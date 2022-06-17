Girls do like hard maths, says Children’s Commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Girls do like hard maths, says Children’s Commissioner

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.18am
PA Media.
PA Media.

The Children’s Commissioner has said girls “do like hard maths” in an apparent criticism of another Government tsar’s previous comments about girls’ dislike of taking A-level physics.

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts’ annual conference in Birmingham on Friday, Dame Rachel de Souza said she had opened Sir Isaac Newton, a maths and science post-16 free school in Norwich, adding: “I just want to tell you that in my view, girls like hard maths.

“And the girls in the Big Ask (her survey of children post-pandemic) that I spoke to talked about the importance of female STEM role models, that was more the issue going into the classroom when there were all boys in physics, it wasn’t that they couldn’t do hard maths.

Earlier this year, the Government’s social mobility tsar and headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh said “physics isn’t something girls tend to fancy” and that “there’s a lot of hard maths in there that I think that they would rather not do”.

Katharine Birbalsingh speech
Social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh said many girls were put off taking physics A-level (PA)

Dame Rachel also said she had visited Ark Boulton Academy on Friday and that “the children and the mums and families talking about ‘there is no safe place to go, and that is why our kids are sitting in playing on their PS4, because I’m scared of what they’re going to meet down in their local shop, in the street and I’m worried about the park’”.

She added that online, there was some “unbelievably harmful content” for children and that parents had told her they were “absolutely terrified” about keeping children safe.

She said pupils had talked to her about “poverty, about housing, overcrowding, what it’s like to sleep in a bedroom, sleep in a living room as your bedroom with ten others and try to get an education”.

Dame Rachel said the “number one” priority for schools and trusts would be getting children back to school in September and has set a 100% attendance target for the 2022 autumn term.

“Whether it’s the secretary of state or whoever it is standing up here, that’s where we want the resources to go,” she said, adding that if trusts said they would get every pupil back “whatever it takes, then I know we will do better”.

Jo Saxton, Ofqual chief regulator, told the CST conference that pupils did not want Covid grades and “really, really want to do their exams”.

She said that this year was a “staging post” before returning to pre-pandemic GCSE and A-level grading standards.

“I must be clear that whilst on the one hand this will be the most generously graded series of examination results ever and that nevertheless results will be higher than they were in 2019, results will be lower than in 2021.

“Your schools are likely to find their results are lower than 2021 when exams did not go ahead. Schools that achieve results higher than 2021 are going to be few and far between.”

She added: “I see it as my job to make sure that no student is disadvantaged by a maths question that relies on understanding seating names in a theatre or that your ability to be assessed in a foreign language doesn’t hinge on whether or not you know the etiquette of a skiing trip”, referring to previous GCSE exam questions which have been criticised as socially exclusive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier