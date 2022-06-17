Dover MP calls for more border posts as plan for new customs centre is ditched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dover MP calls for more border posts as plan for new customs centre is ditched

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.26am
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke says more border facilities are needed in Kent (Michael Drummond/PA)
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke says more border facilities are needed in Kent (Michael Drummond/PA)

The MP for Dover has said more border posts are needed in Kent.

Her statement comes as Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced it will no longer go ahead with plans to open a new inland border facility (IBF) just off the A2 in Dover.

It was hoped the new centre would see millions of pounds of investment in the area and create 400 jobs.

Construction work began in April with Conservative Dover MP Natalie Elphicke attending a ground-breaking ceremony that month.

Brexit
The Department of Transport had planned to turn a site near Dover into a new Inland Border Facility and lorry park (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

But a HMRC spokesman said: “A new proposed site at Dover was part of this review, and after looking into the amount of cross channel traffic and the necessary associated checks, a decision has been made not to progress with the site.

“The review showed that the existing facilities have enough capacity to deal with the flow of traffic and therefore a new site was not necessary.

“This decision will see a saving of around £120 million – the anticipated cost of developing and running Dover IBF for the intended duration – and allow the funds to be utilised elsewhere.”

The spokesman added the Department for Transport (DfT) is exploring alternative options for its development to ease pressure at the border, given issues with disruption on the strategic road network in Kent and at the ports.

The DfT will continue to engage with Dover MP Natalie Elphicke, local leaders, businesses, and residents to ensure any development will also benefit the local community and economy.

In response, MP Natalie Elphicke said: “It’s over two years since we left the EU and the Government’s plans continue to evolve on what is needed for our borders post-Brexit over the longer term.

“There are no shortage of border-related facilities that are required in our area.

“I am working with the DfT to look at how this strategic site can best be used to support the Port of Dover and keep traffic flowing around Dover and Kent roads.”

