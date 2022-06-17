DWP ‘looking at solutions’ to fix errors with state pension payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

DWP ‘looking at solutions’ to fix errors with state pension payments

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.28am
The Department for Work and Pensions is looking at ways to fix errors in a decades-old IT system which have led to people receiving the wrong pensions amounts
The Department for Work and Pensions is looking at ways to fix errors in a decades-old IT system which have led to people receiving the wrong pensions amounts (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it is looking at ways to fix errors in a decades-old IT system which have led to people receiving the wrong pension amounts.

The BBC reported the problem relates to an ageing computer system introduced in the 1980s and an inability to accurately uprate an element of the state pension called the Graduated Retirement Benefit (GRB).

GRB is an addition to the basic state pension for people who worked during some of the 1960s and 1970s.

While some people may have been underpaid, others may have been overpaid and the issue has occurred over “successive governments”, according to the DWP.

It is understood that 98% of over and underpayments are of 1p or 2p per week, and all are below 10p.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our priority is ensuring every pensioner receives the financial support to which they are entitled and most Graduated Retirement Benefit awards are correct.

“Where they are not, the vast majority of over and underpayments are of 1p or 2p per week and we are looking at solutions to this issue which has occurred under successive governments.”

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at Lane Clark & Peacock, said: “Although the errors are typically small, this could have knock-on effects, perhaps wrongly depriving some people of much larger amounts in means-tested benefits such as Pension Credit.”

He also pointed out that the problem is in addition to other pension payment blunders.

The DWP has previously been strongly criticised over the handling of long-term state pension underpayments.

It has underpaid an estimated 134,000 pensioners, mostly women, more than £1 billion of their state pension entitlement, with some errors dating as far back as 1985 and a correction exercise was started in January 2021.

Sir Steve recently wrote to pensions minister Guy Opperman, giving examples of further errors which have been happening as recently as this year, and calling for further action to improve accuracy.

He said the latest inaccuracies to come to light also prompt questions about how many other errors may exist.

Sir Steve added: “Parliament will expect a written statement from the minister at the earliest opportunity with a full explanation.”

Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms, chairman of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, told the BBC: “A great deal of money has been spent on the Universal Credit programme – which is a good system – but other benefits like the state pension are relying on ageing and creaking systems.”

