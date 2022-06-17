Work to close attainment gap must increase in speed and scale – Somerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work to close attainment gap must increase in speed and scale – Somerville

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.32pm
A survey of head teachers found 95% believe Covid and school closures had impacted efforts to close the attainment gap (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A survey of head teachers found 95% believe Covid and school closures had impacted efforts to close the attainment gap (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government needs to “increase the speed and scale” of work to close the attainment gap in schools, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.

She hailed the “resilience of Scottish education” as a survey of head teachers found 87% believe progress has been made in closing the gap in achievement between rich and poor students.

However, 95% of head teachers said the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting school closures had had at least some impact on progress towards closing the gap – with 54% saying there had been a “significant impact”.

Speaking about the survey, Ms Somerville said: “Progress was being made in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap before the pandemic and we now need to increase the speed and scale of this.

“That is why one of our top priorities is to accelerate both recovery and progress in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap, supported by a record £1 billion investment in the Scottish Attainment Challenge over the course of this Parliament.”

Her comments came as the Scottish Government published the findings of the sixth survey of head teachers whose schools are in receipt of Attainment Scotland Fund money.

The research covered the school year 2020-21, including a period from January to March 2021 when most schools across Scotland were closed because of the pandemic.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said Covid had disrupted education across the world (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

This found the overwhelming majority of schools (94%) expect to see an improvement in closing the gap over the next few years.

However the Scottish Government report said: “For schools that have not seen any improvement in closing the poverty-related attainment gap, comments most commonly referred to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These schools referred to limited in-person contact with pupils as a result of school building closures and increased pupil absences.

The report told how “schools saw a lack of in-person contact as a key challenge associated with Covid-19 and school building closures”.

Head teachers also reported “increasing mental health and wellbeing needs” – with 78% saying this had become much more common.

A “large majority” said they used ASF cash on mental health support, as well as more remote learning and digital connectivity.

Ms Somerville said: “It’s encouraging that our headteachers are continuing to report progress towards tackling the poverty-related attainment gap, despite the impact of the pandemic.

“We know the disruption caused by Covid-19 has presented serious challenges for learning and teaching in Scotland, as it has around the world.

“But the response of schools and local authorities in adapting to this, supported by Attainment Scotland Funding, has been a testament to the resilience of Scottish education.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
