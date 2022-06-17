Zelensky appears to be Queen fan as Boris Johnson gives him royal biography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky appears to be Queen fan as Boris Johnson gives him royal biography

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 5.54pm
Boris Johnson gave Volodymyr Zelensky a signed copy of Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Boris Johnson gave Volodymyr Zelensky a signed copy of Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Prime Minister gave Volodymyr Zelensky a biography of the Queen during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday, suggesting the Ukrainian president is a fan of the monarch.

Video from the Ukrainian government showed Boris Johnson carrying Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II into the presidential palace.

Mr Johnson was filmed signing the volume before handing it to Mr Zelensky, who said “thank you so much” and started leafing through it.

Johnson and Zelensky
The Prime Minister and Ukrainian president sat down for talks after Mr Johnson gave his host a biography of the Queen seen next to him (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

“My pleasure – it’s her Jubilee book,” the Prime Minister replied before the pair sat down for talks.

The biography, published to accompany festivities for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, features original insights from family, friends and staff, new interviews with world leaders plus unseen photographs and papers, including diaries and letters from the Royal Archives.

Mr Zelensky congratulated the monarch on her 70-year milestone on June 5, tweeting: “Congratulations on the Platinum anniversary of the reign of the Queen of (Britain) Her Majesty Elizabeth II @RoyalFamily.

“Grateful for supporting Ukraine in the fight for our freedom and independence.

“I wish Her Majesty well-being and peace and prosperity to (the British) people”.

It was not the first time the Ukrainian president tweeted his good wishes to the monarch, writing in June 2021: “Warmest congratulations to Her Majesty #queenelizabeth2nd, @RoyalFamily and British people on The Queen’s Official Birthday.

“Best wishes of good health, inspiration, peace, harmony and prosperity.

“May (Ukraine-Britain) strategic partnership benefit our peoples.”

Queen and Trudeau
A bouquet of blue and yellow flowers were pictured behind the Queen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

On the Queen’s part, she was seen to subtly express her support for the people of Ukraine when a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, was pictured behind her during an audience with Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau in March.

Other members of the royal family have more explicitly shown their solidarity with the war-torn nation, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeting their support for Mr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” days after Russia launched its invasion in February.

