Geidt says he quit over ‘important issue of principle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Geidt says he quit over ‘important issue of principle’

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 7.26pm Updated: June 17 2022, 7.50pm
Lord Geidt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lord Geidt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser Lord Geidt has said he quit the post on “an important issue of principle”.

In a letter clarifying his position, Lord Geidt said the “cautious language” in his letter of resignation may have led to the conclusion he was standing down over “some narrow technical consideration of steel tariff”.

However he said this was a “distraction” and that his real concern was over the Government’s “widely publicised openness” to breaking international law.

“I could not be a party to advising on any potential law-breaking,” he said in the letter obtained by Sky News.

In his resignation letter published on Thursday, Lord Geidt said he had been placed in an “impossible and odious position” after he was asked to advise on measures which risked “a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” – thought to refer to a dispute over tariffs on imported steel.

His explanation caused puzzlement at Westminster where, when the news of his resignation broke on Wednesday, it had been assumed he could no longer defend the Prime Minister over breaches of lockdown regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall.

However, writing to William Wragg, the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Lord Geidt pointed to comments by the former cabinet secretary Lord Butler, who said the real issue was that he was being asked to give “advanced cover” to the Prime Minister for breaking international law.

“This represents my position precisely. Emphasis on the steel tariffs question is a distraction,” Lord Geidt said.

“It was simply one example of what might yet constitute deliberate breaches by the the United Kingdom of its obligations under international law, given the Government’s widely publicised openness to this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier