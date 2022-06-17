NI Protocol Bill will restore region’s place within UK, says Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI Protocol Bill will restore region’s place within UK, says Donaldson

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 8.02pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Brian Lawless/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Brian Lawless/PA)

Government legislation to empower ministers to scrap the bulk of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol will restore the region’s place within the UK, the leader of the DUP has said.

Giving his assessment of the contentious Bill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it could remove the “long shadow of the protocol” from Northern Ireland.

However, Sir Jeffrey said that would only happen if the laws were enacted, along with associated regulations to implement their provisions.

Addressing a party gathering in the Newry and Armagh constituency, the DUP leader did not commit to a timetable to re-engaging with the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

The DUP has blocked the establishment of a new ministerial executive following last month’s Assembly election in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

This week the UK moved without EU consent to table legislation that could see much of the protocol axed.

The post-Brexit trading arrangements were agreed between the EU and UK during the Brexit divorce talks.

Brussels has reacted angrily to the UK’s move and has warned of retaliatory measures if the Bill is progressed.

Sir Jeffrey said: “During the election campaign, we indicated that we believed in devolved government and wanted to see the long shadow of the protocol removed so that we could see the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the full functioning of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“That remains our position.

“We are closely examining the details of the Bill but it is our view that if this Bill becomes law, alongside regulations, it will remove that long shadow of the protocol from Northern Ireland.

“It will, in our view, restore our place in the Union and allow a restoration of the equilibrium in Northern Ireland.

“The DUP, in line with its mandate, wants to fully participate in a newly established Northern Ireland Executive in order to implement the other elements of our (election campaign) five-point plan.

“I have appointed a number of DUP MLAs to engage with other parties and the civil service to engage in discussions on what a future programme for government may contain.

“As well as the ongoing daily work being undertaken by our own ministerial team we are also working with both the minister of health and the minister of justice on groups looking at the future of our health system and the need to tackle online harm.

“But we cannot ignore the reality that unlike the last Executive, any incoming Executive cannot have its agenda blighted by the real-world issues and problems that have flowed from the failed Northern Ireland Protocol.

“If we get new arrangements that restore our position within the United Kingdom then Northern Ireland can move forward focused on devolved matters.”

