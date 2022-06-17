Treasury issues warning of 1970s-style wage-price spiral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Treasury issues warning of 1970s-style wage-price spiral

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 11.00pm
Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government has issued a fresh warning to workers that they cannot expect pay rises to keep up with the soaring cost of living.

Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risked creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.

His intervention came after the Bank of England forecast inflation was set to hit 11% in the autumn as it hiked interest rates to 1.25% – the fifth successive rise.

Mr Clarke said it was essential to prevent expectations of wage rises matching increasing prices becoming “baked in”, driving inflationary pressures.

“There isn’t an automaticity between inflation and pay settlements and we need to be very careful to avoid fuelling an inflationary spiral in a way which actually is to everyone’s detriment if we allow it to run away from us,” he told the BBC.

“That is what the governments of the 1970s failed to address.

“If we end up in a world where we are saying all settlements try to match inflation or even exceed it then we are in a position where we are actually creating the conditions whereby those expectations become baked in, become self-fulfilling.

“That is the inflationary risk.”

On Thursday, Communities Secretary Michael Gove warned the economy faced a “painful” adjustment as the Government and the Bank try to “squeeze” inflation out of the system.

Mr Clarke made clear that public sector pay rises would need to be held in check and that ministers would be looking closely at the recommendations of the pay review bodies over the coming weeks.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove
Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said the economy faces a ‘painful’ adjustment (Oli Scarff/PA)

“We are very far away from a world here of a public sector pay freeze. That is not what we are doing now,” he said.

“We are looking very carefully at what the pay review bodies are sending through to us. The early signs are encouraging. There is sensible progress being made.

“We will have to wait for the full readout of those negotiations but when that concludes in a few weeks time I think a lot of workforces will see they are getting good pay offers and that is to be welcomed.”

His warning came as 40,000 rail workers were expected to bring much of the country to a halt with a series of one-day strikes in support of a wage increase to keep up with prices.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier