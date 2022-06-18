Starmer: Wakefield victory could herald next Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer: Wakefield victory could herald next Labour government

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 12.44pm Updated: June 18 2022, 4.06pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dave Higgens/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Dave Higgens/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged supporters not to be complacent with just a few days to go before the Wakefield by-election, telling them a victory “could be the birthplace of the next Labour government”.

Sir Keir addressed a rally of supporters in the city centre on Saturday morning with his party now odds-on favourites to take back the seat they lost in 2019 as part of the Tories’ takeover of “red wall” constituencies across the north of England.

He said: “It feels like we can reach out and touch this. It feels positive.

“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t take our foot off the pedal now, there’s no complacency.

“We know how hard this is. We lost in 2019.

“We have to earn every vote.”

Standing on the steps of his party’s regional offices, Sir Keir said: “If we get it right, this Wakefield by-election could be the birthplace of the next Labour government.”

But he warned: “We have to remind ourselves that we’ve only gained one by-election in the past 25 years.

“So, we have to keep going for these last few days to make history.”

Opinion poll graphic
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir appeared relaxed as he addressed a large crowd of supporters along with Labour’s by-election candidate, Simon Lightwood, and shadow cabinet members Louise Haigh and Jonathan Ashworth.

Wakefield was won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.

But a by-election was called after the resignation of Conservative Imran Ahmad Khan, who won in 2019, following his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.

The Tories have selected Wakefield councillor Nadeem Ahmed to defend the 3,358 majority the party secured in 2019.

Earlier this week, Mr Ahmed compared trust in the Tories following the resignation of Mr Khan, to faith in GPs despite the crimes of mass murderer Harold Shipman.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir meets the public (Dave Higgens/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to visit the constituency on Friday to support the Tory campaign but cancelled along with his visit to the Conservatives’ Northern Research Group conference in Doncaster, due to his surprise trip to Kyiv.

When nominations closed last month there were 15 candidates, including Mr Lightwood and Mr Ahmed.

The others are: Akef Akbar (Independent); Paul Bickerdike (Christian Peoples Alliance); Mick Dodgson (Freedom Alliance); Sir Archibald Stanton Earl ‘Eaton (Monster Raving Loony); Jayda Fransen (Independent); Jordan Gaskell (Ukip); David Herdson (Yorkshire Party); Therese Hirst (English Democrat); Christopher Jones (Northern Independence); Jamie Needle (Liberal Democrats); Ashley Routh (Green); Ashlea Simon (Britain First); Chris Walsh (Reform UK).

The Wakefield poll is being held on the same day as the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was called after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned over his viewing of pornography in the Commons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier